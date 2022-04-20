SOUTH DEERFIELD — Rylee Paranto held Frontier scoreless for three innings in the circle, and that was enough time for the Thunder to build their lead.
Taconic bolted from a four-run third inning to a 9-7 win on the road Wednesday afternoon.
Paranto and Anna Bongini led off the third with back-to-back singles, and both came around to score with Leena Schettini and Brenna McNeice lofting RBI sacrifice flies. Paranto tripled and scored another run in the fourth, with Bongini continuing her 4 for 4 day out of the No. 2 hole with a single. Bella MacDonald singled and Laynie Burke drove in another run in a four-run sixth.
Paranto struck out six, including back-to-back batters in a nail-biting bottom of the seventh inning. Frontier scored four times and had the tying run on first when Bongini fielded the final out at shortstop.
———
Taconic 004 104 0 — 9 7 2
Frontier 000 300 4 — 7 7 5
Paranto and Schettini. Cutting and Fifield. W — Paranto. L — Cutting. 3B — T (Paranto).
Franklin Tech 6, Lee 0
LEE — The Wildcats committed five errors and visiting Franklin Tech was perfect in the field. That was the difference on Wednesday.
Lee managed four hits, including a double by Bri Lynch and triple by Autumn Schwab, but couldn't manufacture any runs. Franklin pitching struck out 16 batters and walked none.
The visitors had 11 hits in the game, and saddled starter Taryn Bannon with four earned runs on eight hits over five innings. Lynch relieved to start the sixth and pitched two scoreless, striking out five.
———
Franklin 101 400 0 — 6 11 0
Lee 000 000 0 — 0 4 5
Hampshire 9, Pittsfield 2
PITTSFIELD — Hampshire took its time figuring out PHS starter Jordynn Bazinet on Wednesday.
Bazinet threw five innings of one-run softball, before things blew up in the sixth. Pittsfield led 2-1 on a pair of hits and an RBI from Molly Sherman, but the Raiders raced up seven runs in the sixth to flip the script.
Julia Johansen relieved Bazinet and got six outs with no earned runs scoring, but it was the defense that was missing in action. The Generals committed five errors in the game. Bazinet was tagged with just four earned runs, despite eight scoring with her in the circle.
Offensively, PHS had just four hits against Jocelyn Metty, who struck out eight and had a air of doubles for Hampshire.