SHELBURNE FALLS — Mohawk Trail was no match for Rylee Paranto and the Thunder on Thursday afternoon.
Paranto set the tone with an inside-the-park home run to begin the top of the first inning, finishing with three runs scored and three RBI.
Her performance went beyond the batter's box, striking out five and allowing just one hit inside the circle for Taconic.
Cheyanne Goddard was 3 for 4 out of the No. 7 spot for the Thunder and Maddie Donovan knocked a two-run double in the top of the fifth inning.
Taconic, now 4-5 on the year, will host Southwick later this afternoon. The first pitch is slated for 5 p.m.
———
Taconic 132 25 — 13 13 0
Mohawk Trail 000 00 — 0 1 2
Paranto and Schettini. Giard and Lanoue. W — Paranto. L — Giard. 2B — T 2 (Paranto, Donovan). 3B — T 1 (Pierce). HR — T 1 (Paranto).
Mount Everett 18, Ludlow 5
SHEFFIELD — Makayla Carpenter and Aliyah Creamer combined for seven runs batted in as the Eagles dismantled Ludlow on Thursday.
Mount Everett pounced for 14 runs in the first inning and the rest was history. Carpenter was 3 for 4 with two runs scored while Creamer was 2 for 4 and did her damage with a three-run double in the first.
Hudah Ngoy Nkulu, Julia Devoti, Emma Goewey and Mariah Broderick each scored three times in the win.
Mount Everett (4-8) is off until Monday's trip to Southwick.
———
Ludlow 013 01 — 5 9 2
Everett (14)40 0x — 18 10 3
Fitzpatrick and Learned. Devoti and Goewey. W — Devoti. L — Fitzpatrick. 2B — L 4 (Sunderland, Fitzpatrick, Clue, Coelho), ME 3 (Creamer, Broderick, Devoti).
Hoosac Valley 8, Central 0
CHESHIRE — Rylynn Witek struck out 16 batters and allowed just one hit as the Hurricanes improved to 4-4 on the year with a big win over Central.
Hoosac did its damage with four runs in the third inning and another four in the fifth. Witek stole two bases and scored twice while Gracelyn Wright knocked three hits, including a triple, and two RBI.
Ella Bissaillon added two more runs batted in and stole two bases.
Hoosac Valley is headed to Mount Greylock later today with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.
———
Central 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Hoosac Valley 004 040 x — 8 10 0
Witek and Glasier. W — Witek. L — N/A. 2B — HV 3 (Witek, Bissaillon, Kondel). 3B — HV 1 (Wright).
Mount Greylock 11, Longmeadow 2
WILLIAMSTOWN — The bats were active early and often as the Mounties earned their third-straight win.
Abby Whitley and Mia Filault singled home runs in the bottom of the first as Greylock scored four runs and never looked back.
Emma Newberry was perfect at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a double, home run, three runs scored and three RBI. No. 5 hitter Kami Sweet was 2 for 4 with two RBI.
Sweet kept the Longmeadow bats at bay from start to finish, tossing seven innings in the circle while striking out 12 and allowing just one earned run.
The Mounties (6-4) are set to host Hoosac Valley later today.
———
Longmeadow 100 010 0 — 2 2 4
Mount Greylock 420 212 x — 11 14 2
Williams (2), Kelly (4) and Schwartz. Sweet and Pelkey. W — Sweet. L — Williams. 2B — MG 2 (Newberry, Sweet). HR — MG 1 (Newberry).
Lee 5, Drury 4
LEE — The Blue Devils and Wildcats were knotted at four runs each until Makayla Schuerer stepped into the box in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The single scored Kylie Joyce as Lee walked off with the win, improving to 9-4 on the year.
Joyce, batting fifth, was 3 for 4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored to lead the Wildcats. Bri Lynch doubled and was 2 for 4 with a run scored.
Brook Bishop and Olivia Perry each had two hits for Drury. The Blue Devils (5-6) will host Southwick on Saturday.
Lee has a quick turnaround with a game against St. Mary's later today.
———
Drury 013 000 0 — 4 5 1
Lee 000 220 1 — 5 8 4
Harnick and N/A. Bannon (3), Lynch (4) and Joyce. W — Lynch. L — Harnick. 2B — D 1 (Bishop). 3B — L 1 (Lynch). HR — L 1 (Joyce).
Wahconah 1, Turners Falls 0
MONTAGUE — Avery Vale-Cruz doubled to begin the sixth inning and eventually scored — the difference in a tough road win for the Warriors.
This matchup was all about the pitching and Vale-Cruz did everything she could to make sure Wahconah came away with the win, striking out 17 batters while allowing just one hit.
This one was a rematch of earlier in the week when Turners Falls handed Wahconah it's first loss of the season back in Dalton.
"Turners got the first two runners on in the seventh and we showed a great deal of toughness and found a way to win," Wahconah coach Dustin Belcher wrote in an email.
The Warriors are now 11-1 on the year and are off until Westfield makes a trip to Pine Grove Park on Monday.