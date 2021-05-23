CHESHIRE — Taconic softball picked up a 5-2 victory on the road Saturday at Hoosac Valley.
The visitors staked starter Rylee Paronto with two runs in the top of the first inning, after both Paronto and Anna Bongini singled and scored to start the game. Maddie Donovan followed with a third single before the Hurricanes could get an out.
Bongini walked and scored a second time to lead off the third, and accounted for her third run of the game after doubling in the fifth. Isabella MacDonald singled her home and then came around to score herself on a Leena Schettini single.
Paronto dodged trouble early when Rylynn Witek, who led off the bottom of the first with a double, was caught stealing. She also stranded a runner on second in the second and Witek again after a two-out triple in the third.
Hoosac's offense broke through in the fourth, with Madi Puppolo singling and scoring on a Rylie Bishop double, her second hit of the game. Bishop later came home on a Nora Moser single to draw the Hurricanes within 3-2.
Paronto struck out seven and walked just one in the win. Witek went six innings for Hoosac, striking out five, while Madi Puppolo K'd two in her one inning of work.
