Wahconah's Avery Vale-Cruz pitches against Hoosac Valley during a game in Cheshire on Thursday.
GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Wahconah's Avery Vale-Cruz pitches against Hoosac Valley during a game in Cheshire on Thursday.
GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Wahconah's Avery Vale-Cruz pitches against Hoosac Valley during a game in Cheshire on Thursday.
GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Hoosac's Madi Puppolo pitches against Wahconah during a home game in Cheshire on Thursday.
GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Wahconah's Kaylee O'Bryan tags out Hoosac's Mikayla Witto during a game in Cheshire on Thursday.
GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Wahconah celebrates a run gained by Hannah Freidman during a game against Hoosac Valley in Cheshire on Thursday.
GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Wahconah's Morgan Marauszwski hits a single during a game against Hoosac Valley in Cheshire on Thursday.
GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Hoosac's Paige Meyette tries unsuccessfully to tag out Wahconah's Morgan Marauszwski at first base during a game in Cheshire on Thursday
GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Avery Vale-Cruz continues her scorching-hot start to the season with a 3 for 4 performance at the plate. She was a triple shy of the cycle, knocking a double in the fourth inning, single in the fifth and home run in the seventh, tacking on an insurance run for the Warriors (6-1).
Kaitlyn Olds tripled home a run in the fourth inning and Hannah Freidman followed her with a double. The Warriors plated three runs in the frame. Casey Wilson doubled to begin the fifth and would later score.
Vale-Cruz stated in the circle for Wahconah, striking out seven of the first nine batters she saw. Rylynn Witek recorded Hoosac's first hit with a two-out double in the bottom of the third inning. Vale-Cruz allowed just three hits while striking out 17 batters in a shutout of the Hurricanes (3-2).