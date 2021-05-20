2021-05-21-SOFTBALL-8

Wahconah's Avery Vale-Cruz pitches against Hoosac Valley during a game in Cheshire on Thursday.

 GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

CHESHIRE — The Wahconah softball team is officially riding a six-game winning streak after defeating Hoosac Valley 5-0 on Thursday afternoon. 

Avery Vale-Cruz continues her scorching-hot start to the season with a 3 for 4 performance at the plate. She was a triple shy of the cycle, knocking a double in the fourth inning, single in the fifth and home run in the seventh, tacking on an insurance run for the Warriors (6-1). 

Kaitlyn Olds tripled home a run in the fourth inning and Hannah Freidman followed her with a double. The Warriors plated three runs in the frame. Casey Wilson doubled to begin the fifth and would later score. 

Vale-Cruz stated in the circle for Wahconah, striking out seven of the first nine batters she saw. Rylynn Witek recorded Hoosac's first hit with a two-out double in the bottom of the third inning. Vale-Cruz allowed just three hits while striking out 17 batters in a shutout of the Hurricanes (3-2). 

Hoosac Valley's Madi Puppolo went toe-to-toe with Vale-Cruz, striking out 15 batters and allowing two earned runs on the afternoon. 

———

Wahconah 000 310 1 — 5 10 0 
Hoosac Valley 000 000 0 — 0 3 3 
Vale-Cruz and Wehner. Puppolo and Bishop. W — Vale-Cruz. L — Puppolo. 2B — W 3 (Vale-Cruz, Freidman, Wilson), HV 2 (Witek, Paige). 3B — W 1 (Olds). HR — W 1 (Vale-Cruz). 