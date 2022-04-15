ORANGE — Avery Vale Cruz dazzled once again, spinning a no-hitter in a 20-0 win on the road at Mahar.
The Wahconah ace was one hit-batter from a perfect game, though the contest was shortened to five innings by the run rule.
That hit batter was actually Mahar's first girl to the plate. She reached third base, but Vale Cruz struck out the next three hitters to end the frame. In fact, she struck out the next 14 Senators to step into the box. The final out came on a pop-up to catcher Olivia Wehner to end the fifth.
Wahconah opened things with a nine-spot in the top of the first inning, giving their pitcher plenty of breathing room. Casey Wilson, Hannah Friedman and Emma Belcher all had RBI singles. Olivia Iovieno, Friedman and Wehner opener the second with three straight singles. Belcher drove in four runs on four hits. Dana Barry had four RBI and scored twice. Even Vale Cruz had two hits and three RBI.
———
Wahconah 933 41 — 20 17 0
Mahar 000 00 — 0 0 3
Vale Cruz and Wehner. Drew and Patch. W — Vale Cruz. L — Patch.
Lee 15, Mount Everett 3
LEE — After two thin innings and an early deficit, the Wildcats poured on the offense in a home win.
Lee knocked around 13 hits and scored all 15 of its runs in the final four innings of a six-inning game. Six of those 13 hits went for extra bases. Starting pitcher Bri Lynch doubled twice, had three hits and three RBI. Kylie Jounce had three hits, three RBI and scored twice. Kamryn Renata and Autumn Schwab each had a triple amidst three hits. Renata drove in three and scored three, while Schwab had two RBI and three runs scored. The top four of Lee's order finished 12 of 19 with 11 RBI.
Lynch struck out 12 and walked one. She was charged with just one earned run in six innings.
Mount Everett got a double and two hits from Emma Goewey, who also had an RBI and scored twice. Lexi Tomascak also had two hits and an RBI.
———
Everett 100 101 — 3 4 2
Lee 004 434 — 15 13 2
Broderick and Goewey. Lynch and Bannon. W — Lynch. L — Broderick. 2B — ME (Goewey); L 4 (Lynch 2, Hall, Joyce). 3B — L 2 (Renata, Schwab).
Agawam 12, Pittsfield 6
AGAWAM — The Generals dug themselves a 3-0 hole in the first inning and couldn't climb out before Agawam buried its visitors with a five-run fifth.
Pittsfield scored five runs over the game's final two innings, but it wasn't enough to stage a comeback.
"Early costly errors did us in and we could not come back," said coach Jim Clary. "We did fight till the end. Their pitcher had a great rise ball, kept us in check until the late inning, but by then it was to late."
The defense committed four errors in the game, leaving starter Jordynn Bazinet with just six earned runs. She was tagged for 12 hits and four walks, striking out two.
Offensively, Paxton Ebling was 2 for 2 with an RBI, while Mia Alfonso doubled and finished 2 for 4 with an RBI. Ava Brazeau doubled and scored twice.