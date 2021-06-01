DALTON — Avery Vale-Cruz struck out 11 batters and tossed a five-inning no-hitter as the Warriors took care of business 16-1 against the Millionaires on Tuesday afternoon.
Vale-Cruz did some damage at the plate, going 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Wahconah broke the game open with an eight-run second inning that saw 14 batters come to the plate.
Lily Robb had just one hit on the day, but it was a big one. She crushed a two-run homerun in the second inning for the Warriors.
Julia Trager was 3 for 4 with a triple and three runs scored. Morgan Marauszwski was 2 for 2 out of the leadoff spot and scored twice.
———
Lenox 010 00 — 1 0 2
Wahconah 282 4x — 16 14 1
Maddy Barenski and Paige DiGrigoli. Avery Vale-Cruz and Elena Iovieno. W — Vale-Cruz. L — Barenski. 2B — W 2 (Vale-Cruz, Morgan Marauszwski). 3B — W 1 (Julia Trager). HR — W 1 (Lily Robb).
Pittsfield 18, Drury 0
PITTSFIELD — There was a senior celebration as the Generals handled the Blue Devils.
It was senior day and Pittsfield's veterans rose to the occasion. Lexi Sondrini was 3 for 4 and scored two runs out of the leadoff spot.
Batting third, Alyssa Mercier scored three runs. Mia Potash added another two hits and scored three runs to keep the Generals moving through their lineup.
Brooke Bishop was responsible for both of Drury's hits, a single in the first and triple in the fourth. Otherwise, Jordynn Bazinet could do no wrong in the circle, striking out six batters in five innings of work and sealing the deal for Pittsfield.
———
Drury 000 00 — 0 2 2
Pittsfield 219 6 — 18 6 0
Taconic 13, Lee 0
PITTSFIELD — Every batter had at least one hit for Taconic in a major win over Lee.
Laynie Burke, Julia Pierce and Lenna Schettini each knocked two hits for the home team. Burke and Pierce each came around to score twice.
Rylee Paronto was nearly perfect in the circle, allowing just one hit in six innings of work for the home team.