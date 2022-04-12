DEERFIELD — Host Frontier couldn't do anything against Avery Vale Cruz and the Wahconah softball team on Tuesday.
Vale Cruz struck out the first nine batters she faced, punched out 16 in the game and took a perfect game into the sixth inning.
That's where this one ended, as the Warriors offense had unloaded for a 16-0 run-rule victory. Wahconah had 18 hits in the game, 15 singles and three home runs.
Vale Cruz, of course, had two of those bombs; a three-run jack in the fourth and then a grand slam in the sixth. She was 3 for 5 with eight RBI and three runs scored, but it was in the circle where she was most imposing.
The Red Hawks didn't put a ball in play until a leadoff groundout to second in the fourth. Vale Cruz proceeded to K the next five consecutive batters. Frontier managed a pair of harmless bunt singles in the sixth before a ground out to Dana Barry at second stranded those runners. Barry made the only two defensive plays Wahconah needed.
Casey Wilson had the other homer, going back-to-back with Vale Cruz in the sixth for a solo shot. She had three hits. Emma Belcher had two, including a two-run single in the fifth. Barry had four hits and reached base five times. Catcher Olivia Wehner added two hits as well.
———
Wahconah 010 465 — 16 18 0
Frontier 000 000 — 0 2 3
Vale Cruz and Wehner. Cutting (4 1/3), Taylor (1 2/3) and Fifield. W — Vale Cruz. L — Cutting. HR — W 3 (Vale Cruz 2, Wilson).
Westfield 9, Pittsfield 8
WESTFIELD — Two big innings weren't enough for Pittsfield to win on the road at Westfield on Tuesday.
The Generals scored three runs out of the gate in the top of the first, and added five more in the fifth to go ahead 8-3, but the Bombers had plenty of explosiveness left.
Westfield had four doubles and a homer as part of its 14 hits. Pittsfield, meanwhile managed its eight runs on just six hits.
Nora Lopez was 3 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored. Jordyn Bazinet got the start and struck out four in 4 1/3 innings, but was hit with three earned runs. She did get those back with a three RBI day at the plate
———
Pittsfield 300 050 0 — 8 6 3
Westfield 003 031 2 — 9 14 2
Bazinet (4 1/3), Johansen (2) and Alfonso. Cichonski (4), Hurley (3) and n/a. W — Hurley. L — Bazinet. 2B — W 4 (Lapoint, James, Raymond, Lapanne). HR — W (Lapoint).
Turners Falls 11, Taconic 9
MONTAGUE — Leena Schettini homered twice and Taconic rolled up nine runs on the road on Tuesday but it wasn't enough to capitalize against Turners Falls.
The host Thunder had 10 hits, seven of which went for extra bases, including three doubles from Morgan Dobais and a pair of homers.
Rylee Paranto struck out eight in six innings for the visiting Thunder, who led 5-4 entering the bottom of the fourth inning. Turners strung together four consecutive base hits and pulled back in front for good.
The 3-4 punch of Bella MacDonald (2 for 2, two walks) and Schettini (2 for 4, four RBI) was huge for Taconic. In both the fourth and sixth innings, MacDonald singled in front of Schettini home runs. In the sixth, Paronto, Anna Bongini and those two put together a run of four base hits and four runs, cutting into what was an 11-5 deficit.
———
Taconic 200 304 0 — 9 6 3
Turners 103 340 x — 11 10 1
Paranto and Schettini. Liimatainen and Young. W — Liimatainen. L — Paranto. 2B — T (Bongini); TF 5 (Dobais 3, Sulda, Young). HR — T 2 (Schettini 2); TF 2 (Young, Liimatainen).
Southwick 3, Drury 2
SOUTHWICK — Drury shut out Southwick over the game's final five innings, but couldn't complete a comeback from its early hole.
The Blue Devils scored one in the top of the first, but fell behind 3-2 after a series of walks aided the Rams. Drury tacked on a run in the seventh, but that was all.
Brooke Bishop had two hits for Drury. Olivia Perry got the start and struck out five against six walks, before she was relieved with two outs in the fourth.
———
Drury 100 000 1 — 2 3 1
Southwick 120 000 0 — 3 1 0
Perry (3 1/3), D. Harnick (2 2/3) and Bishop. Hough and Fox. W — Hough. L — Perry.
Greenfield 14, Mount Greylock 3
GREENFIELD — The Mount Greylock defense shot itself in the foot on Tuesday, committing nine errors in a road loss to Greenfield.
The Green Wave led 12-2 after three innings and held the Mounties to just four hits in the game.
Emma Newberry had two of those hits, both doubles, and she drove in two runs. Kami Sweet was in the circle for the visitors and went 5 2/3 innings before the run rule kicked in. She struck out three and walked one. Only six of Greenfield's 15 runs were earned.