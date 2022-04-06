EASTHAMPTON — The Wahconah softball team is two for two in the early going.
Avery Vale-Cruz struck out 16 and took a shutout into the seventh inning, as the Warriors beat Easthampton 6-1, in their first road game of the season.
"It was a good early season high school softball game. The bottom of our order came through today," Wahconah coach Dustin Belcher wrote in an email. "Great team win today — good pitching, good defense and timely hitting."
Vale-Cruz, the University of Rhode Island softball commit scattered two singles, one to Jessica Cloutier and an RBI base hit by Abigail McClaffin. The Wahconah pitcher walked three.
The Warriors gave Vale-Cruz all the support she needed with three runs in the second inning. Taylar Hickey's three-run triple was the big blow of the inning. Hickey was 2 for 3, while Olivia Ioviano was 2 for 2, with a two-run double in the fourth.
Wahconah 030 201 0 — 6
Easthampton 000 000 1 — 1
Avery Vale-Cruz and Olivia Wehner. Rosie Follet and McKenzie McCarthy. W — Vale-Cruz. L — Follet. 2B — Olivia Iovieno. 3B — Taylar Hickey.
Drury 14, Lenox 1
LENOX — Danielle Harnick struck out nine in five innings of work as the Blue Devils started the season with a big road win.
Kaley Bushika, Olivia Perry and Brooke Bishop each knocked hits and earned a run batted in on the day. Norah Wood, Rachael Barrows and Ariana Rivard all scored twice for Drury (1-0).
Aliza Munch got Lenox (0-3) on the board by crossing the dish in the third inning.
Both teams hit the road on Friday as the Millionaires will travel to Westfield Tech and Drury plays at Southwick.