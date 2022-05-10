GREENFIELD — Wahconah won for the fifth straight game since suffering its first loss of the season last week. For the fourth time in those games, it was a tight one.
The Warriors scored twice in the eighth inning to put away host Greenfield, as Avery Vale Cruz twirled an extra-inning three-hitter, striking out 14 in a 3-1 win.
"Both pitchers did a great job keeping their teams in the game," wrote coach Dustin Belcher in an email. "Our kids played great defense today against a very good Greenfield team. These are the games you want to play this time of year."
Wahconah didn't commit an error, while Greenfield had two, both of which came in that game-winning top of the eighth inning.
Vale Cruz led off with a double and was moved over when Casey Wilson reached on an error by the center fielder. Both runs then came home on an Ella Quinto single, which was exacerbated by another error.
Vale Cruz returned to the circle with a two-run lead and put the game on ice with a 1-2-3 frame. She retired nine straight to close the game, starting that string after allowing a single and RBI double back-to-back that tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth. She stranded the go-ahead runner on third to end the threat and preserve the tie. Greenfield also got a two-out triple in the third, but the runner got no further.
Wahconah scored the game's first run in the top of the sixth. Vale Cruz walked with two outs and Wilson followed with a single to move her into scoring position. Taylar Hickey then got the clutch hit, an RBI single. Hickey had two hits in the game.
———
Wahconah 000 001 02 — 3 6 0
Greenfield 000 001 00 — 1 3 2
Vale Cruz and Wehner. Paulin and Richardson. W — Vale Cruz. L — Paulin. 2B — W (Vale Cruz); G (Blanchard). 3B — G (Blanchard).
Taconic 15, Frontier 8
PITTSFIELD — Trailing 2-0 into the fourth inning, Taconic had seen enough. The Thunder cranked out eight runs in the bottom of the fourth setting themselves up for a home win over Frontier.
Leena Schettini got the offensive onslaught started with a leadoff single and Maddy Donovan reached on an error before Chloe Wendling and Brenna McNeice went back-to-back with two more singles. McNeice's drove in a run, and two batters later, Julia Pierce hit a two-run single. Anna Bongini squeezed in another run with a bunt , before Schettini launched a two-run homer in her second appearance of the fourth inning.
Schettini had the big stick for Taconic, driving in four runs and finishing a triple shy of the cycle. She had a two-run double in the fifth. She wasn't the only Taconic batter to go yard, though, as Amelia Leasure hit a two-run homer out of the No. 9 hole in that four-run fifth inning.
Chey Goddard got the start for Taconic in the circle. After a two-run homer for Delaney Fifield in the first inning, she settled in and hung four consecutive zeroes. Goddard struck out six, but got into some trouble in the sixth. Frontier scored five runs on three hits, two walks and an error. A player also reached on a strikeout.