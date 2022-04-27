DALTON — The Wahconah softball team continued its perfect season Wednesday, even if it had to adjust on the fly.
The Warriors were scheduled to travel to Williamstown to face Franklin West foe Mount Greylock. Because of field conditions, the Mounties made the trip to Pine Grove Park. No matter, as Avery Vale Cruz tossed a two-hit shutout in a 4-0 win over the Mounties.
"We played very well defensively and had some great at-bats today," Wahconah coach Dustin Belcher wrote in an email. "Very proud of the way we competed against a good Greylock team."
Vale Cruz picked up her fourth shutout of the season, walking two and striking out 13 Greylock batters.
Greylock pitcher Kami Sweet threw well enough to win on most days. She held the Warriors to five hits, giving up four runs on three walks, and she struck out seven. Three of the runs were earned.
A first-inning sacrifice fly by Cami Wilson gave Vale Cruz the only run she needed.
The Warriors, now 7-0, are home Thursday to face a Frontier Regional team that has lost eight straight. Greylock, now 3-3, had a three-game winning streak ended. The Mounties are scheduled to host Greenfield on Thursday.
Mount Greylock 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Wahconah 100 210 x — 4 5 2
Kami Sweet and Brodi Rosier. Avery Vale-Cruz and Olivia Wehner. W — Vale-Cruz. L — Sweet. 3B — W: Taylor Hickey.
Pittsfield 21, Longmeadow 2
LONGMEADOW — Jordynn Bazinet tossed a complete-game four hitter and went 3 for 4 with six RBI and a pair of home runs as the Generals beat host Longmeadow in a game stopped after 5 innings by the 10-run rule.
Bazinet's two-run home run in the first inning was the key blow in a seven-run first inning. That was all she needed, but the Generals were far from done.
PHS scored in every inning and blew the game open with nine runs in the fifth. Bazinet hit her second two-run homer of the game, the first of back-to-back-to-back homers by the Generals. Mia Alfonso followed with a solo blast in the fifth and the next batter, Maddy Creamer, followed with a solo homer.
The win makes Pittsfield 5-4, and the Generals return to action Friday against City rival Taconic.
Pittsfield 713 19 — 21 21 0
Longmeadow 200 00 — 2 4 4
Game stopped after 5 innings, 10-run rule.
Jordynn Bazinet and Mia Alfonso. 2B — L: Palmer. P: Mia Alfonso, Maddy Creamer, Julianna Johansen. 3B — P: Johansen. HR — P: Bazinet 2, Creamer, Alfonso.
Monument Mountain 14, Gateway 1
GREAT BARRINGTON — The Spartans needed only five innings to dispatch Gateway.
Monument sent nine batters to the plate in each of the first two innings, scoring nine total runs. The top three in the home order — Grace Fosser, Bella Viola and Elee Hull — all reached and scored in the first, second and fourth innings. They scored 11 runs in the game.
"We came out big in the first inning, knowing we were facing a strong pitcher. The girls knew what they needed to do, and they got it done today," wrote coach Jamie Downer in an email. "We’ve been working a lot on responding in tough situations and staying mentally tough, so this was a big win for us, after struggling against Gateway on the road. Our aggressive base-running definitely helped us out today, and when Gateway put the ball in play, our defense was solid."
Hull was 4 for 4 with a double and four runs. Viola and Takaiya Brown each had a double and two hits. Kaitlyn Fennelly had a pair of singles.
Meg Dupont struck out two and walked none to get the win.
Monument: Elee Hull went 4 for 4 with 3 base hits and a double, Mia Wade made a couple solid plays at 3rd, Meg Dupont pitched well with no walks, 2 strike outs. Jada Pizarro made her first appearance this season post injury. Jade Abderhalden ripped a nice double.
Gateway 100 00 — 1 3 7
Monument 542 3x — 14 15 2
Hannigan and Palva. Dupont and Fosser. W — Dupont. L — Hannigan. 2B — MM 4 (Brown, Viola, Hull, Abderhalden).
Mount Everett 17, Drury 16
SHEFFIELD — Emma Goewey had four hits including a fourth-inning grand slam and the Mounties hung on in a high-scoring home affair on Wednesday.
It was a back-and-forth contest that featured seven total runs in the first inning as the first three batters on both teams reached and scored. Drury led 9-4 before Mount Everett tied it up with five in the third featuring a two-run double by Aliyah Creamer.
The Blue Devils scored twice in the top of the fourth on a two-out, two-run single from Heaven Mazza. Then it was Goewey's big bat that did more damage in the bottom half. Creamer singled and two more girls reached to load the bases before Goewey cleared them with a straightaway blast. Julia Devoti backed her up with a triple and stole home for a 14-11 lead.
Of course, Drury wasn't done and scored four times in the sixth to climb back in front. Brooke Bishop led off with her second doubleand came around to score on a Norah Wood single. Olivia Perry also singled and scored on a Marley Brothers single.
Everett plated three more in the bottom of the sixth with four straight singles from Goewey, Devoti, Mariah Broderick and Makayla Carpenter. Broderick got the start and struck out four. She induced a pop out to third base with the bases loaded and a one-run lead to end the game in the top of the seventh.
"Both teams showed extreme resiliency during the game," wrote Eagles coach Josh King in an email. "I was super proud of our effort and more impressed with our productivity at the plate the last several games. The girls have been working extremely hard at practice and our plate presence has been huge these past three games."
Drury 342 204 1 — 16 17 0
Everett 405 503 — 17 17 0
Perry and Bishop. Broderick and Goewey. W — Broderick. L — Perry. 2B — D 4 (Bishop 2, Perry, Brothers); ME 2 (Creamer, Ngoy Nkulu). 3B — ME (Devoti). HR — ME (Goewey).
Lee 18, Smith Vocational 2
NORTHAMPTON — A 12-run third inning powered the Wildcats to a road win on Wednesday.
Kamryn Renata, Kylie Joyce, Bri Lynch, Taryn Bannon and Autumn Schwab all had hits in the third. Joyce had two hits and trove in four runs in the win. Lily Brancato had a triple and three RBI. Lynch had two hits and two RBI, while Ariana Hall scored three times. Renata also scored three times out of the leadoff spot. She walked three times and drove in a pair.
Lynch went all five innings in the circle, striking out 12 and walking none. She surrendered just three hits.