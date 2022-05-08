DALTON — Avery Vale Cruz mowed through Monson over the weekend.
The Wahconah starter struck out 14 over six innings, walking three and scattering two hits. She struck out the side in the second and then again in the fourth after a leadoff single.
Offensively, Wahconah racked up 13 hits, including 12 singles and a third-inning RBI triple by Taylar Hickey. Vale Cruz had an RBI single in the first inning to score leadoff batter Emma Belcher. Belcher finished her day 4 for 5 with two RBI and three runs scored. Dani Barry had three hits including an RBI single in the sixth. Vale Cruz had two hits and two RBI. Ella Quinto hit twice and scored twice.
———
Monson 000 000 — 0 24
Wahconah 112 224 — 1213 1
Vale Cruz and Wehner. Szado and Matthieu. W — Vale Cruz. L — Szado. 3B — W (Hickey).
Lee 13, Saint Mary's 4
WESTFIELD — Lee broke free of a 4-4 game with nine runs over a three inning stretch late in Friday night's game at Saint Mary's.
The Saints responded to a 4-0 deficit with a four-run third inning to tie things up.
Kamryn Renata didn't let the hosts rest long. After Ari Hall singled to lead off the top of the fourth, Renata laced an RBI triple to left field for what amounted to the winning run. She was, however, caught stealing home.
In the fifth, Lee grabbed some insurance when Hall drove in Audrey Terzigni with a single. Renata followed with another hit and then Autumn Schwab plated a run with a single for the 7-4 lead.
Kylie Joyce singled and scored in the sixth. Renata hit a two-run single, and then Taryn Bannon plated another with a single.
Renata was 3 for 5 with three RBI. Joyce and Hall scored three runs each and both had two hits. Schwab had two hits and a pair of walks as well.
———
Lee 301 126 0 — 13 11 3
St. Mary 004 000 0 — 4 5 2
Lynch and Joyce. W — Lynch. 2B — L (Schuerer). 3B — L (Renata).
Southwick 16, Drury 13
NORTH ADAMS — The Blue Devils couldn't put a lid on Southwick Saturday at home.
Ellie Harnick went five innings, striking out eight and walking five. Olivia Perry tossed two innings of relief and walked four while striking out one. She did come out offensively and hit a home run. Brooke Bishop finished 4 for 5 with a double.
Harnick was spinning a gem early hanging three zeroes with a pair of 1-2-3 innings. In the fourth, though, the Rams bucked the trend and unleashed 11 runs. That turned a 7-0 lead into a four-run deficit that the Blue Devils couldn't surmount.
Facing a 15-7 hole, Bishop led off the sixth with a double and Marley Brothers immediately singled her home. Two more runs came around, but three batters struck out and a run was left on third. Drury left runners stranded on the corners to end the game, after scoring three more in the seventh.