PITTSFIELD — Wahconah softball scored four runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back in a 7-2 win at Pittsfield on Thursday afternoon.
Kaylee O'Bryan had a big day out of the clean-up spot for the Warriors, knocking a double and triple. Kaitlyn Olds, batting fifth, brought home two runs in the first with a single.
Wahconah extended its lead in the second inning on a two-run single from Casey Wilson, scoring Morgan Marauszwski and Emma Belcher. Marauszwski finished 2 for 5 with two runs scored out of the leadoff spot.
O'Bryan also got the nod in the circle, striking out five batters and holding the Generals scoreless until the sixth inning. In fact, the Wahconah senior didn't allow a hit until Alyssa Mercier reached on a single to lead off the fourth inning.
Wahconah improved to 8-1 on the year, which includes a perfect 6-0 record in the Berkshire North.