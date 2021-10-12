DALTON — The Wahconah girls emptied their tanks, but South Hadley had just enough left to get a 2-1 victory under the road lights on Tuesday.
With just 8 minutes and 11 seconds remaining, the Tigers earned a corner kick. Off the right edge, the kick was a short touch that caught the Warriors flat-footed. Unable to get a quick clear, Wahconah lost the ball in the weeds and Maddi Soderbaum found Elyse Manzi near the left corner of the box. She struck for the game winner, and there was too much obstruction in front of Wahconah keeper Eva Eberwein.
The Warriors were a touch shorthanded Tuesday night. Senior captain Molly Shippee was sidelined with crutches, and 30 minutes into the contest, starting midfielder Emma Belcher took a booming kick off the head and had to come off. Still, when coach Meg Smith looked back to the date at South Hadley in the middle of September, she was pleased with the strides her club has made this season.
“We tried a new formation that gave us a heavy defensive presence, but also had the opportunity for a push offensively,” said Smith. “It did pay off for us, we came out fast. I thought it was a great back-and-forth game, and they just had a really sweet corner kick. We just didn’t move forward once the ball came out. Something to learn from and move forward.”
Fast is an understatement for how quickly Wahconah put the Tigers in a hole. Off the opening kickoff, Olivia Gamberoni made a rush on the South Hadley net. Her push got the ball into the box, and goalkeeper Drew Alley was forced out of position. On came Lily Robb, who deftly touched it across the goal line for the 1-0 lead. Just 33 seconds had gone by in the game.
Wahconah set about defending that lead and did so with success. South Hadley was never allowed to get a comfortable look, and sent a few tries over the net. On a hard charge from Cianna Gurek, Smith’s defensive alignment paid off as fullback Quinn Walton held off Gurek long enough for Eberwein to make a sliding pick.
On the flip side, Gamberoni kept up the pressure. However, the Tigers were itching to counter. Gamberoni took a strong rush to the corner and sent a centering pass to toward the box. But, nobody was home in a blue jersey. South Hadley changed fields in a hurry and the Warriors couldn’t set up in time to stop Gurek from getting an equalizer in the 19th minute.
“We improved, our goal was to improve from that game at South Hadley and they did. I’m so proud of them,” said Smith. “These girls are really rising to the occasion. Their learning curve is so that they’ve had to step up. They’ve had to learn varsity soccer quickly, and I think they’ve done it. We’re getting there, and hopefully we just keep moving forward.”
Wahconah had the better of the possession from there, but South Hadley seemed to have the better of the chances. Through Gamberoni and Claire Naef, the Warriors did test Alley a handful of times, but mostly at a distance, and they couldn’t tack a teammate onto the end of through balls and centering passes. Eberwein had to make a couple of athletic plays, including a leaping punch to clear a shot attempt over the net, 7 minutes into the second half.
When the MIAA released its postseason power rankings last week, the Warriors were seeded 13th in the Division IV field at 1-4-0. Their record now stands at 4-7-1 with a visit from Agawam slated for Thursday night.
South Hadley 1 1 — 2
Wachconah 1 0 — 1
First Half
W — Lily Robb (Olivia Gamberoni), 0:33; SH — Cianna Gurek (Lauren Marjanski), 18:02.
Second Half
SH — Elyse Manzi (Maddi Soderbaum), 71:49.
Saves — SH: Drew Ally 7; W: Eva Eberwein 4.