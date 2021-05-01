GREAT BARRINGTON — It took seven weeks of practices, three canceled games and nearly seven full quarters of football for Monument Mountain to reach an end zone.
By the final horn Saturday night, in the last football game of the MIAA Fall II season, that one score was enough. Well, that and an extra point.
The Spartans finally got to play a home game in the shadow of their namesake, and made it count by defeating Drury 7-6.
"It was just practice, practice, practice, disappointment. Practice, practice, practice, disappointment," said Monument coach Daren Carlson, whose team was only playing its second game in the fifth-and-final week of the season. "We've kept the group together, though. I don't really know how, with no satisfaction at the end of every week, but they did it."
Trailing 6-0 deep into the third quarter, Monument junior Arthur Labrie took a screen pass from classmate Hunter DeGrenier 17 yards out and pointed himself toward the end zone. Labrie shed one tackler, side-stepped another and spun through two more Drury defenders at the goal line before crossing onto pay dirt.
DeGrenier comes out of halftime slinging. Connects 33yd down field with Chase on first MM play of Q3.Later, screen to Arthur Labrie goes 17yds for the score. pic.twitter.com/YSkNj971s9— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) May 2, 2021
"It almost was a scrap play. I took my first step out of the pocket, and saw him open. Just thought, let's see what he can do," said DeGrenier. "He broke like two, three tackles, went crazy and got in. Get him the rock, let him go."
The Spartans tied the game at 6-6 with 1 minute, 9 seconds remaining in the third. They then lined up for an attempted two-point conversion, but a false start pushed them back five yards.
First-year coach Carlson thought twice about trying to punch it in from that distance, and instead called sophomore Grant Chase's number.
It wasn't the first time.
Chase came on and booted the PAT through the uprights to push Monument in front 7-6 with a quarter-plus to go.
"We've been working on that a lot, and Grant can kick some decent field goals," said Carlson. "We figured he had a good chance. Really proud of him. That won the game for us, it was a big moment for him."
The Spartans scoring drive was their first possession of the second half, and when it started, DeGrenier wasn't playing around any longer. The junior signal caller aired one out down the right sideline, which Chase came down with for a 33-yard pickup. It moved the hosts from their own 27-yard line to near midfield.
Reece Mullen carried three times for 23 yards to set up the touchdown pass.
"The whole time during halftime, the guys kept coming up and telling me they were open deep, so I said, 'first play we're coming out and I'm throwing that ball deep,'" DeGrenier said. "'Be ready for it.' And he was, he capitalized. It was a huge chunk and huge momentum pusher."
Mullen finished with 13 rushes for 100 yards-even. DeGrenier added 55 yards on nine carries, with all but a single two-yard keeper coming in the first half. He also threw for 82 yards on 7-of-13 passing to five different receivers.
"We had some little mistakes, but we waited about a month for this game. We've been taught a lot of discipline and that helped us get through," said senior Cori Keefner, who made the fourth-down stop that turned the ball over for Monument's scoring drive. "It means a lot. More than anyone could really say. Not many people are going to understand what we've been through here."
Drury responded to the Labrie touchdown with a 10-play drive, but the depleted Blue Devils' strength was waning. Drury — in just its second game as well — played the night with only two subs, and as time wore down, so did coach Al Marceau's unit.
The visitors did pick up two first downs, moving from their own 40-yard line to the Monument 32 on a three-yard carry by Jayshawn Moore. However, every time they tried to get Moore a breather and go to the air, Monument was on point defensively. Freshman Jaxon Koerber hurried Drury QB Anthony Pettengill into a pair of incompletions, including one on fourth-and-seven.
The Spartans picked up two first downs, milking the clock from 7:42 to 3:21, before DeGrenier's punt pinned the Blue Devils on their own 15. The teams then traded fumbles on respective first plays, and Drury took back over with 89 yards in front and just 3:06 remaining.
Two more first downs followed, including a third-and-one Pettengill shovel pass to Tim Brazeau that moved them to the 40. The clock ticked inside a minute to play, though, and a holding call was compounded by a false start. Suddenly, Drury faced a first-and-25 from the 25.
Two plays later, Labrie came down with his second monster catch of the night, a game-sealing interception.
Drury was moving the ball well in the early going, when Moore and the offense had fresh legs. The visitors' opening possession moved from midfield to the Monument 17-yard line, but when Pettengill looked to Skylar Richard in the end zone on third down, Jay Howard jumped the route and brought an interception 35 yards the other way.
Not to be outdone, the Blue Devils had their own goal-line stand, but first it was time to put points on the board. Drury's next drive spanned the quarter-change and brought about a fourth-and-three from what Marceau deemed four-down territory. Moore obliged, stampeding through the right side of his offensive line and carrying 43 yards for the score.
Moore finished a hefty day with 19 carries and 130 yards, but had only 41 after halftime.
Moore laying hits out here as well. Drury sophomore stops Mullen on 4th down goal line run. Blue Devils take over on the 1. pic.twitter.com/NTIWQsQgMg— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) May 2, 2021
Monument stopped the two-point conversion, and took over at midfield when Keefner gobbled up an onside kick attempt. The ensuing drive featured some tough, defender-dragging runs by DeGrenier and Mullen, but on first-and-goal from the five, a snap sailed over the QB's head to the 23. A flag wiped out a touchdown pass to Ashton Aloisi, and all the momentum killing bit the Spartans when Mullen was stopped by Moore just shy of the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the one.