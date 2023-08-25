Sports Notes: Dalton CRA Hall of Fame, return of Berkshire Kickoff Classic, and jamborees for volleyball and youth football

The annual Dalton CRA Hall of Fame Weekend is on the horizon.
Next weekend, beginning Friday, Sept. 8, the Class of 2023 will be honored and inducted with a full weekend of activities planned.
New inductees include coaches Bob Boyd, Peter Cimini and Gary Campbell Jr., athletes Gary Campbell Sr., Peter Bacon, Fred Barschdorf, Jeremy Lamb, Liam West, Anna Renderer and Gabby Lavinio, and contributors Crane and Company, Mark Galusha and Ken Whitestone.
Also, the 1986 Wahconah Baseball team and the 2009 Wahconah Girls Soccer team will be inducted.
The Class of 2023 will be honored prior to the start of Wahconah's 6 p.m. home volleyball match on Friday against Agawam.
On Saturday, Sept. 9, the CRA Hall of Fame Room will be opened with the new members from 2 to 4 p.m. Local musician Melissa Brinton will be providing music on the lawn. There are no tickets needed.
The induction ceremony will be on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. at the Stationery Factory. Tickets for the ceremony at $35 each, on sale at the Dalton CRA until Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Berkshire Kickoff Classic
For the first time since 2018, the Berkshire Kickoff Classic will return to Pittsfield with a tournament being held at both Berkshire Community College and Crosby Elementary.
The Classic will be held Sept. 2 and 3, with more than 30 teams signed up.
The event is also being held in tandem with the High School Jamboree, which is slated for Friday night at BCC.
“We are thrilled to bring this tournament back,” stated BKC Tournament Director Leah Casucci in a release. “As we started to put the planning into place, we have heard so many nostalgic sentiments about the Berkshire Kickoff Classic from the soccer community throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires.”
Pittsfield Soccer Club President Andrea Schaller added, “We are so grateful to the committee members, volunteers, coaches and players for all of their hard work going into making this comeback year a success, it’s going to be a great weekend!”
Proceeds from the tournament benefit the youth soccer program of the Pittsfield Soccer Club and it's 200-plus players, along with the programs of Pittsfield and Taconic High Schools. For more information, go to https://clubs.bluesombrero.com/pittsfieldsoccerclub or follow Berkshire Kickoff Classic on social media
Volleyball Jamboree
There will be a high school volleyball jamboree at Wahconah on Saturday, Sept. 2 beginning at 10 a.m. The Warriors will be joined by Pittsfield, Taconic, Monument Mountain, Lenox, Mount Everett, Mount Greylock and Lee.
Youth Football Jamboree
The Berkshire County Youth Football season opens up Sunday, Aug. 27 with a Jamboree at BCC.
The Pee Wee Division starts at 9 a.m. with three, half-hour games.
The Junior Division starts three, half-hour games at 11:30 a.m.
The Senior Division will play four, half-hour games starting at 2:15 p.m.
The Pittsfield Bulldogs, Adams-Cheshire, Dalton, Lanesborough TigerSaints, Lee, North Adams and Southern Berkshire will participate.