PITTSFIELD — A rugged full-court press had the Green and Gold gasping for air as Springfield Central stole the Berkshire County spotlight on Tuesday night.
The Eagles scored at least 15 points in three of four quarters, taking a 58-35 win over Taconic.
Springfield entered action on a five-game winning streak, while the Green and Gold were focused on clawing above .500.
The Eagles flexed their claws early and often, pouncing in front of passing lanes as Taconic tried to work the ball down the court.
Springfield (8-1) was forcing Taconic into one-shot possessions and Taconic’s early counter was getting the ball to Amelia Leasure and Alex Hudson on the perimeter.
Hudson entered action on Tuesday tied for fifth in Berkshire County with 17 made 3-point attempts and lucky No. 18 gave Taconic an early 4-1 lead.
Later in the frame, with Springfield leading 13-6, Leasure found the bottom of the net on back-to-back trips down the court. The two shots from beyond the arc brought Taconic within three at 15-12. That’s where the score sat after eight minutes.
“A few nights it’s been Maddie [Winn] and tonight it was a little bit of Amelia and Alex,” Taconic coach Matt Mickle said. “Alex has been out for a little while, it is good to have her back and I thought she played well.
Taconic stayed within 25-18 at halftime, but things went south from there.
Ahliya Phillips suffered an injury in the first quarter but came back to lead the team with nine points, six coming after she returned to the court. Winn was second on the team with eight points, while Leasure and Faith Cross both had six points.
Springfield Central’s Julie Bahati was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points. Bahati’s length was devastating inside, plucking rebounds and second-chance opportunities — fueling an offense that pulled away in the second half.
Bahati commanding the paint and a fiery full-court press put a seal on what Taconic could do offensively.
“The diagonal passes looked open,” Mickle said, “but like we were talking about on the sideline, it is easier for me to say that than have it be done.
“We just kept hammering one side of the court and have to be conscious of swinging the ball from one side to the other.”
Taconic falls to 5-6 on the year and will host Westfield on Thursday night.
———
SPRINGFIELD CENTRAL (58)
Smith 2-1-6, Tautalatasi 4-1-9, Lopez 5-1-12, Love 2-0-4, Olivero 0-2-2, Bahati 6-4-16, Robinson 0-0-0, Dodds 1-0-3, Mondon 0-1-1, Morris 2-1-5. Totals 22-11-58.
TACONIC (35)
Hudson 1-0-3, Walker 0-0-0, Jessup 0-1-1, Phillips 4-1-9, Moorer 0-0-0, McNeice 1-0-2, Leasure 2-0-6, Winn 3-2-8, A. Cross 0-0-0, F. Cross. 2-2-6. Totals 13-6-35
Central 15 10 15 18 — 58
Taconic 12 6 8 9 — 35
3-point field goals — SC 3 (Smith, Lopez, Dodds);T 3 (Leasure 2, Hudson)