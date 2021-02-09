The Fall II high school football season can begin on Feb. 22. When that happens, players and coaches will be able to start workouts indoors.
That's because the Massachusetts Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs published a revision to its workplace safety and reopening guidelines for businesses, youth and adult amateur sports activities.
Under the new guidelines, that went into effect on Monday, football and rugby may conduct Level 1 play indoors, but must have Level 2 and 3 activities outdoors.
Under the terms of the update, Level 1 play for football practice is defined as "Individuals or socially distanced group activities (non-contact workouts, aerobic conditioning, individual skills work and drills)."
Level 2 includes competitive practices. That can be defined as intra-team games, contact drills and scrimmages. Level 3 includes actual playing of games.
The updated standards do not move sports like football and rugby into Level 4, which includes the ability to have post-season tournaments. That is not an issue for football in Fall II, as the MIAA's Board had previously voted to not have any MIAA-sanctioned tournaments for teams in the Fall II season.
Assuming nothing changes between now and Feb. 22, the Fall II sports calendar will include football along with boys and girls soccer. Football was moved from the fall to Fall II by the MIAA. Boys and girls soccer was contested in the fall, but schools and leagues were given the option to move to Fall II. Every Berkshire County soccer playing school agreed to move to Fall II.
Some county schools did run cross-country and play golf during the regular fall season. However, any school that did not and wishes to compete in those sports, can do so in Fall II.
The MIAA's Soccer Committee will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday, to talk about the Fall II season and the soccer format.
According to the release from the MIAA, the capacity limit for indoor facilities remains at a maximum 40 percent. Spectators are limited to two adults and two siblings of a participating player. The adults will be either parents, guardians or chaperones. That is no different than the guidelines released in December.
The MIAA has removed specific numbers related to surface limits. The release states that "schools should be guided by social distancing guidelines and facility capacity when determining the appropriate numbers on a surface."
The MIAA's Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, Feb. 11, and will receive an update from the COVID-19 Task Force.