Since 2015, 30 players who wore North Adams SteepleCats uniforms were drafted by Major League Baseball organizations. While a number of them from that time frame are still in the minors, one has had a brief taste of life in MLB.
Right-handed pitcher Art Warren, who was Seattle’s 23rd-round draft pick in 2015, made his Major League Debut in 2019 with the Mariners. He appeared in six games, threw 5 1/3 innings and did not give up a run.
That was apparently not good enough for Seattle, who placed the University of Cincinnati product on waivers. He was claimed by the Texas Rangers and then designated for assignment. Warren was acquired by his home-state Cincinnati Reds and started the season on Cincinnati’s Class AAA-East roster in Louisville. There, he appeared in two games in relief and has a 4.50 earned-run average. On May 14, he pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the big-league Reds, walking two and striking out one in a 9-6 loss to the Colorado Rockies.
Coincidentally, Tim Adleman was a teammate of Warren’s in Louisville. Adleman is also a former SteepleCat, but he pitched for North Adams back in 2007.
One former SteepleCat, first baseman Dillon Paulsen, was part of a three-way trade in the offseason. Paulsen, who played at Southern California and in North Adams for manager Stu Pederson, was traded by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-way deal with Tampa Bay and Philadelphia. Paulsen went to the Rays, while pitcher Jose Alvarado went from Tampa to Philly and Garrett Cleavinger went from Philadelphia to Tampa and then to the Dodgers.
Paulsen is currently playing for Tampa Bay’s Class AA-Southern team in Montgomery. He is 6 for 22 with two doubles and six RBI. When he played for the SteepleCats, he hit a solid .294 with six home runs and 26 runs batted in. He was a 13th-round selection of the Dodgers back in 2018.
One of Paulsen’s teammates in Montgomery is 2016 draftee Jim Haley. The infielder from Penn State has a career .288 minor league batting average, but is just 5 for 28 with a double, a homer and 12 strikeouts to open the 2021 season.
Still going in the minors from that 2018 draft class is first baseman/outfielder Jonathan Engelmann. Engelmann was taken in the 31st round in 2018 by Cleveland, and is currently playing for the Indians’ High A-Central team in Lake County, Ohio. He is 4 for 27 with a double in nine games. He went to Michigan.
Two members of North Adams’ draft class of 2019 are in the minors. Pitcher Josh Simpson, drafted in the 32nd round by Miami out of Columbia, is at High A-Midwest Beloit. In four relief appearances, the left-handed pitcher has yet to be scored on, striking out nine in eight innings. The other member of that class is lefty pitcher Garvin Alston Jr., who was taken by the Chicago White Sox in the 37th round. The former South Carolina-Aiken product has made four relief appearances and given up seven earned runs.