NORTH ADAMS — The last time the North Adams SteepleCats won an NECBL playoff game was five years ago. Tuesday night, Brian Zeldin and his teammates made sure that streak ended.
Zeldin pitched 6 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball, the SteepleCats jumped out to a 5-0 lead and then held on to eliminate Sanford 5-2 in the first round of the playoffs. The first round is a one-game knockout round.
“It feels great” to be advancing, said Zeldin. “The fans came out tonight and the ‘Cats got a win.”
With the win, the SteepleCats will head on the road for the start of a playoff series Wednesday at Hartford, Vt., against the Upper Valley Nighthawks. The Nighthawks finished second in the Northern Division and needed 12 innings to eliminate Winnipesaukee 7-6. Brett Callahan’s infield single scored Ronald Evans with the winning run.
In the NECBL, the division champions got byes in the knockout round, and will host the next round of the playoffs. The highest remaining team in each division will have home field for the best-of-three playoff series. North champion Keene will play fifth-place North Shore, who knocked off fourth-place Vermont 3-2.
Upper Valley will host games against third-place North Adams on Wednesday and Friday, with the second game of the series scheduled for Thursday night at Joe Wolfe Field.
“Redemption a little bit from 2019,” said North Adams manager Mike Dailey, when asked how he and his players felt to be moving on. “We were ranked sixth in the country, led it from start to finish and lost six in a row [at the end] because we just lost all of our guys. For the people of North Adams, they know it’s been a long time coming. We’re happy for them.
“For the players, it’s kind of new to them and they’re starting to soak it in.”
Zeldin, a right hander from the University of Pennsylvania, was pretty close to dominant right from the start. Zeldin walked Calvin Hewitt to open the game, but Mitchell Moralez grounded into a double play and Shane Paradine popped to Brandon Hylton at first to end the inning. It was the first of four straight innings where Zeldin set down the minimum. He retired 12 consecutive batters until Dominic Freeberger reached on an error by third baseman John Marti.
Zeldin lost his no-hit bid on a two-out single by Dayne Leonard, but he pitched out of a first-and-second jam by getting Evan Sleight on an inning-ending comebacker.
It was a pitch-to-contact night for Zeldin, who only struck out two hitters. He went 6 2/3 innings, giving up just three hits and two walks. Only four batters hit balls into the outfield against him.
“He got a little tired at the end. He’s a bulldog and he reminds me lot of Gordon Graceffo. In 2019, Gordon went out and just pounded the zone, and challenged people to swing,” said SteepleCats manager Mike Dailey. “There’s a quote from Greg Maddux where he said later in his career, it was easier to make guys swing at his pitches and hit it than swing at his pitches and miss it.
“[Zeldin’s] discovered that and he’s fine with that. We’re fine with it too.”
Zeldin pitched ahead of more hitters than he pitched from behind. In addition to Hewitt, he walked Freddy Rojas Jr. to open the seventh.
“Everything was kind of working for me tonight. I was throwing a lot of strikes, just fastball, slider, curveball,” he said. “It was a pretty good mix tonight, throwing good stuff in the zone and getting a good result.”
The SteepleCats got on the board with a run in the first inning. Jon Kozarian, who scored two of North Adams’ five runs, reached on an error, went to second on Jeremy Lea’s single and scored on a single by Charles Middleton off the glove of Moralez.
In a playoff game, one run usually doesn’t hold up. So the four-spot the SteepleCats scored in the third took a lot of pressure off Zeldin and the pitching staff.
It all started with Justin Grech hitting the first pitch he saw out for his first career NECBL home run. The left fielder from Lafayette watched the ball hook toward the left field foul pole and it got out of the park between the pole and the left side of the scoreboard.
“I had a pretty good feeling it was going. He threw me three fastballs in the at-bat before, before Mason [Hull] got thrown out” trying to steal second for the third out in the second inning, Grech said. “I figured another one was coming right down the middle for the first pitch. He was doing it all night.
“I just took a hack, and it went.”
The home run was the first of four straight hits in the inning for North Adams. JuJu Cason singled, stole second and scored when Kozarian went the other way for an RBI single to right. After Jeremy Lea singled, Charles Middleton’s sacrifice fly made it 4-0. Marti singled to load the bases. Brandon Hylton was the next batter and he grounded to first. Shane Paradine made a nice play and threw to short to force Marti. The return throw from Jonathan Barditch was wild and Lea scored on the error to make it 5-0.
Zeldin seemed to tire in the seventh, loading the bases on a walk and two singles. He got Dayne Leonard to hit a sharp grounder to third. Marti threw home to force Rojas and Lea gunned the ball to first to complete a 5-2-3 double play. That was it for Zeldin, who gave way to Cody Bosecker. Bosecker struck out Evan Sleight to end the inning.
Some rough defense led to two runs on one hit with two errors in the eighth. Bosecker was able to right the ship and retire Derek Smith, who was the potential tying run.
In the ninth, Luke Benneche retired the first two hitters, gave up a single to Barditch but struck out Hewitt to end the game.
Sanford 000 000 020 — 2 5 2
North Adams 104 000 00x — 5 11 3
Edwards 4, LaBonte 1, Craven 2, Rodriguez 1 and Leonard. Zeldin 6 2/3, Bosecker 1 1/3, Benneche 1 and Lea. W — Zeldin. L — Edwards. Sv. — Benneche. HR — Grech (1). LOB — S 8. NA 4. T — 2:31. A — 428.