When the North Adams SteepleCats take the field at Joe Wolfe Field next month, they will be able to play in front of potentially full houses.
"We're really excited. We're looking forward to getting back on the ball field for our great fan base, and really excited to see some baseball again up at The Joe," SteepleCats general manager Matt Torra said. "We're still going to follow all protocols that they recommend, and still take extra precautions with cleanliness."
The SteepleCats will open 2021 on the road playing at Winnipesaukee on Thursday, June 3. Two days later, the SteepleCats will play baseball on their home diamond. North Adams will host the NECBL's newest team, the North Shore Navigators on Saturday, June 5, at 6:30 p.m.
On Monday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced that attendance limits for events would be lifted as of May 29. North Adams Mayor Thomas Bernard was asked if the city would be following suit.
"Absent any significant negative trends in public health data, we plan to follow the state guidance lifting indoor and outdoor event limits as of May 29," Mayor Bernard wrote in an email to The Eagle. "We will continue to expect and communicate the expectation that unvaccinated individuals continue to wear masks, and also expect there will be many people who continue to wear masks at large capacity events (such as ball games), regardless of vaccination status."
The NECBL season begins on the third with five games. Six more will be played on Friday, when the SteepleCats have the night off.
Torra said that in addition to precautions regarding cleanliness, the NECBL itself took another step when it comes to having players and staff vaccinated.
"The NECBL as a whole took a good stance, but we're making it mandatory for all players to be vaccinated," the general manager said. "Everybody that comes up — all the players, interns, coaches that come up with us will at least be one week post from their first shot. The majority of them will already have their second shots before they get to us."
That news could help Torra with another issue the SteepleCats are still navigating through, the need for host families.
"We still need about five beds for players," he said. "If there's anybody out there that would like to take in a player, knowing they are vaccinated. If there's anyone who would like to host a SteepleCats player, we would love the supoort."
Anyone interested should contact Torra at matt.torra@steeplecats.org.