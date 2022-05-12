Now that his college team has completed its season, North Adams SteepleCats manager Austin Straub turns his full attention to getting ready for the coming NECBL season.
"We've done pretty well" in the spring, Straub said. "It's been a mixed bag, I'm not going to lie. We've seen a little bit of a higher ERA but that can be expected in college ball. You usually try to translate that to when these guys start facing wood bats that you take off a handful of hits and batting averages against them drop.
"Same thing for offense. You can't expect these guys to keep the same numbers with the wood bat as they did with the metal."
The SteepleCats are some three weeks away from starting their NECBL season. The regular season begins on Tuesday, June 7, when the SteepleCats host Bristol. They host Winnipesaukee the next night and, in fact, will play six of their first eight games inside the friendly confines of Joe Wolfe Field.
Last year's SteepleCat team won 22 games, finished third in the NECBL's Northern Division and won a playoff game for the first time in five seasons.
Straub and his staff, one that includes former SteepleCat and current Taconic High School assistant coach Paul Procopio, will be in North Adams in early June as the players arrive.
With the vast majority of players on the roster from Division I schools, the full roster might not be available for the first few games. Division I leagues will begin their postseason conference tournaments next week. The NCAA Division I tournament will begin with regionals June 3-6 and the Super Regional round set for June 10-13. The College World Series in Omaha, Neb., begins June 17.
The manager said that players not involved in the NCAA Tournament should begin filtering into North Adams around June 3. Straub said they would have a couple of workouts at The Joe, and then head right into the summer season.
Straub is an assistant coach at Division III SUNY Cobleskill, and his team was beaten in the North Atlantic Conference Tournament, a tourney the Fighting Tigers were hosting.
But with that in the rearview mirror, Straub has turned his full attention to the SteepleCats.
And when it comes to how the SteepleCats might play this summer, Straub said that what the players have done in the spring will be an indicator.
"Stats give you a pretty good indication of what these guys have done during the spring as far as how, initially, you're going to manage it," he said. "I like to always say you're going to be wrong about somebody. Someone that's projected to be at the top finds his way to the bottom and vice versa, someone you don't think is going to emerge because of struggles in school ball has a great summer. It happens every year. Definitely pitching-wise how we're going to manage it is a little bit more clear as far as what guys are going to be projected starters and start early on in the year versus guys who are going to be out in the pen."
The 2021 SteepleCats had an ace in University of Pennsylvania right hander Brian Zeldin. Straub said he's hoping that UPenn's Cole Zuffino, a righty from Manhasset, N.Y., can fill that role. Zuffino is 2-0 in eight starts and has 43 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings. He has, however, walked 20.
Keep an eye on lefty pitcher Cooper Omans. Omans plays at Nova Southeastern for head coach Laz Guttierez, who is a former SteepleCats manager. Omans is 7-1 with a 3.14 ERA in 13 games. He has started eight. Omans has walked only 13 hitters in 51 2/3 innings.
Offensively, the early look is that this North Adams team might be a take the extra base kind of team.
"We've added more speed, so as far as in-game strategy and stuff like that, not a lot has changed," he said. "We're going to have a team that's going to play fast and play loose. That's what I want."
The power on this North Adams team could be provided by catcher Alex Lane, who has hit 11 home runs for Bryant and is hitting .329. Third baseman Ryan Galanie of Wofford has 13 homers and 46 RBI for a team that is 36-13.
Taconic alum Cedric Rose, a first baseman at UMass Lowell, has been hitting a solid .271 with seven home runs and 38 RBI. In 303 chances at first, he has made only seven errors.