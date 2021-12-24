The new manager of the North Adams SteepleCats will have to get through his college baseball season first, but Austin Straub says he can’t wait to get to Berkshire County. Neither can the SteepleCats.
“The opportunity to meet with him and do the interview, I felt he was the best fit for the team for the summer,” North Adams general manager Matt Torra said. “I think we had about 12 applicants that came in during the first week. Right away, within those 12, his resume stood out. I had a good feeling about him. I interviewed him and four or five others. He made the top two, and I evaluated, and he was the best choice for us.”
Straub, who is an assistant at Division III SUNY-Cobleskill, will replace Mike Dailey as manager of the NECBL team. Dailey spent three seasons as the Cats’ field boss.
Straub has been at Cobleskill since the 2019-20 season, and helped guide the Fighting Tigers to a 15-9 record in 2021, a season that included winning the North Atlantic Conference’s Western Division tournament title, beating SUNY-Poly two games to none. Cobleskill did, however, lose in the NAC championship series, two games to one, to Husson.
“I think he’s a rising star in the college baseball world,” said Cobleskill head coach Lance Ratchford. “You’re going to get a coach that has a lot of energy, a lot of knowledge, and has won at a lot of places — whether it was Keystone, whether it was here at SUNY Cobleskill, whether it was at the Cape, winning a championship on the Cape, he’s definitely got a championship pedigree. They’re definitely going to get a coach that chases championships.”
Torra is shifting to a strictly on-the-field role. He’s been actively involved with Straub in finding players for the 2022 season.
Replacing Torra atop the SteepleCats chain of command is Mountain One’s Jason Dohaney. Dohaney has been with Mountain One since 2007. Donaney will be leading the non-baseball aspect of what the SteepleCats do.
Torra and Straub have been busy putting the team together for 2022. There are 29 players on the roster, a roster which can hold 32. Both Straub and Torra said that those last couple of slots could be held back in order to find some players who light it up in the spring.
There is one returning player from 2021 in left-handed pitcher Nathan Masteralexis from Gettysburg. Masteralexis, an Amherst native, appeared in one game for the SteepleCats due to recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in college.
He isn’t the only player with local ties on the North Adams roster. Former Taconic standout Cedric Rose, who plays at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, will play at Joe Wolfe Field this summer. Rose, who hit .248 at Lowell with five home runs and 22 runs batted in, spent the summer playing for Mohawk Valley of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, hitting .274 with three homers and 20 RBI.
Paul Procopio, who is an assistant coach at Taconic, will reunite with Rose at Joe Wolfe Field this summer. Procopio will be one of the coaches on Straub’s staff.
Straub also has some Berkshire County connections. He spent the last three summers running the baseball program at Camp Winadu in Pittsfield.
Joining Straub and Procopio in the North Adams dugout is former Cobleskill pitcher Devin Lewis, who will assume the pitching coach duties for the SteepleCats. A four-year veteran at Cobleskill, Lewis also played in the Perfect Game League and the Midwest-based Prospect League.
Also joining the coaching staff is New Hampshire native Curran Shane. Shane, who played at Division III Newberry College, is currently works in the Bedford, N.H. school district, and is on the staff of the New Hampshire Bobcats, a travel baseball program. He will be the hitting and infield coach.
As far as the 2022 SteepleCats are concerned, Straub has some specific ideas.
“In a perfect world, I want a team the community is going to be proud about. Guys that buy into the host-family lifestyle, guys that buy into coming from the West Coast, down south, city life and coming up to a small New England setting and just embracing it,” he said. “Embracing being in a different part of the country, embracing the people, the organization, the community and the town. If you can get them to buy into that stuff and they’re comfortable and enjoying stuff off the field, the on the field stuff becomes really easy for them.
“I’ve found out that in summer ball, more times than not, the more you can have players enjoying their time and want to stick around for the whole summer, that team that has an identical roster at the end of the year to the beginning of the year, is usually the team that is most successful.”
When it comes to what the 2022 SteepleCats will do on the field, Straub said that it will be determined by the skill sets of the players.
“To be honest, I’m going to be very hands-off. That’s how I’ve addressed it with the staff that I’ve brought on,” he said. “We’re a resource for these kids, but on the field, we’re going to let them play. When they make mistakes, that’s when we’re going to coach them up. We’re not going to micro-manage these guys before the game, micro-manage a certain style or philosophy or strategy. What we’re going to do is, within their own skill sets, this is where we think you can be successful, this is how we think you can be successful. Now, just go out and play.
“When you screw up, we’re going to coach you up. When you’re successful, we’re going to teach you how to be even more successful.”
Based on what Straub knows from the roster, having researched the players and talked to a number of coaches, he does have an idea of how they might play.
“This year, the way the roster has come together — at least on paper — it’s going to be a fast team,” he said. “Year-to-year, it’s going to change based on the kind of kids you bring in. I want a team that’s going to run the bases. I’m a pitching coach, and I struggle teaching my guys, all these pitchers aren’t learning at the high school level or the travel ball level, how to hold guys on. We’re going to expose that. I want players that are going to play fast. Maybe some players who don’t have the green light at their four-year school, they’re going to come here this summer and have that green light. They’re going to be able to have that kind of backyard baseball mentality and play loose, and having fun.”