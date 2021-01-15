Coaches often say they know when it's time to step aside. Mount Greylock baseball coach Steve Messina said this is the right time for him.
"There's not one reason. There's probably 1,000 reasons," Messina said of his decision to retire as the Mounties' head coach after 28 seasons.
"It's just one of those things that, after time, you lose the juice for it," he said. "I still love the teaching part of teaching baseball. I love the game, the anticipation and the excitement. I love the preparation for practice. It wears on you after a while. Each year becomes, maybe, a little tougher than the previous year.
"I feel like it's time for me to hang it up."
Over his 28-year career, Messina registered 346 victories, won four Western Massachusetts championships and guided the Mounties to the MIAA State Division III championship game in 2015. That year, the Mounties were the top seed in Western Mass., and beat Mohawk Trail, South Hadley and Hampshire Regional to their first title since 2009. Greylock beat Auburn 8-2 in the state semifinals but lost to St. Mary's of Lynn 2-0 in the state championship gam
Messina was inducted into the Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association's Hall of Fame in 2017, the 10th Berkshire County baseball coach to earn that nod.
The question was asked, if there had been a 2020 baseball season and the COVID-19 pandemic had not happened, would he still be coaching?
"I think that has a lot to do with it," Messina said, in an interview with The Eagle. "Missing the season last year was tough. The uncertainty of this year, I know they're talking about having a season, but there's uncertainty still. It's all different. I had a routine for so many years, where I knew that the third Monday in March, we were going to go at it. Everything I did, kind of leading up to that time, led to it. The routine has been kind of interrupted over the past couple of years. Obviously it's nobody's fault. It is what it is and it's like this for everybody.
"Maybe if I was 27 years old again, this wouldn't affect me as much. It just feels like it's time."
Messina, who is the vice principal at Wahconah, said he's been thinking about this for a couple of years. He said that he originally planned to step aside when his son, Cal, who played baseball and football for the Mounties, graduated from Mount Greylock. But Cal Messina, who is now on the football team at Division III Trinity, went to prep school instead of graduating in 2019. Steve Messina said he didn't feel right not coaching in 2019.
The last time Messina's Mounties missed the postseason was 2007. Greylock has been in the Western Mass. tournament every spring since, compiling a 169-76 record in that time. Greylock won Western Mass. titles in 2009 and 2015, made it to the championship game in 2013 (losing to Greenfield) and 2017 (losing to Wahconah).
The first six years of that 12-year run were in the Division II field. The last six were in Division III, as the MIAA legislated Division II out of Western Massachusetts.
The Mounties have turned out countless players who went on to play at NCAA Division I, II or III colleges. Two of Messina's former players, Ryan Cameron and Tim Flaherty, were drafted by Major League Baseball organizations.
Cameron was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 11th round of the 1998 First Year Player Draft. He made it as high as Triple A with three organizations, including the Red Sox. Cameron played collegiately at the University of Massachusetts.
Flaherty went to East Carolina on a baseball scholarship after graduating from Mount Greylock. He was a 30th-round selection of the San Francisco Giants in 1997, and got as high as Class AA.
Messina also coached a best-selling author. Dylan Dethier, who pitched in the 2009 state semifinal game against eventual state champion Auburn, played golf at Williams College and is currently a staff writer for Golf Magazine and Golf.com. Dethier wrote the book "18 in America," which chronicled Dethier's gap year between high school and college, when he played a round of golf in each of the 50 states, living out of his car for the year.
With Messina stepping down at Greylock, Taconic's Kevin Stannard becomes the dean of Berkshire County baseball coaches. Stannard will begin his 28th season in the spring. Monument Mountain's Tom Hankey will be starting his 21st year and Lenox's Kevin Downer will begin his 16th season.
The trophies that reside in the Mount Greylock High School trophy case and the win-loss records tell one story about Messina and the Mounties.
"It's definitely the kids," Messina said, when asked whether the trophies or the kids were what he remembers first. "It's all the kids. It's all the memories I've made with the kids and the families over the years. There have been so many men that I've coached over the years, and I'm still constantly thinking about all the little things that have happened over the years. The games are part of it, but it's even more the practices and the relationships you build with these kids and the families. That's a really big part of it."