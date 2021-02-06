GREAT BARRINGTON — A wrapped hand and injured thumb may limit what some can do on the basketball court, but Mount Greylock's Emma Stevens wasn't going to let it slow her down.
The senior finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists as her Mounties earned their first win, 48-37 at Monument Mountain on Saturday afternoon.
"I just really like to win," Stevens said of her aggressive mindset despite the injury. "I don't mind if I get a little banged up in the process."
Despite Greylock's success, it was a slow start out of the gate. The Spartans (0-2) pounced to an 8-0 lead three minutes into the contest behind a triple from Abby Dohoney and five points from Natalie Lewis.
"It feels good to be back [on the court] and it is definitely different," Lewis said after a 17-point performance. "After such a long break it feels good to be back and I couldn't be happier about it."
The Mounties (1-2) got rolling after a triple from Abby Scialabba and cut the deficit to one at the end of the first quarter. Stevens, despite grabbing at her thumb at times, showcased her fearlessness at the start of the second quarter.
The senior consistently crashed the paint, converting on an and-one attempt to give Mount Greylock its first lead early in the frame. Lewis answered by going coast-to-coast for a bucket, knotting the score at 10. Two more treys from Scialabba and another from Lexi Politis helped the Mounties pull away in the second quarter. Senior forward Delaney Babcock converted an and-one attempt of her own with 18 seconds in the half to give Mount Greylock a 31-18 lead at the break.
Monument Mountain wasn't going to go down easily and plotted a comeback at the half.
"We were telling each other we had to make something happen," Lewis said. "Once you give it your all out there is when you start to gain that momentum. Despite being down, we're never out and we can make something happen."
Lewis and the Spartans matched the Mounties at 10-points in the third quarter and outscored them by two in the fourth, but Mount Greylock's run in the second was too much to overcome.
"This team looks strong, despite being on the younger side," Stevens said. "I feel at some points we lost our rhythm and fell apart, but we'll be more consistent once we get the chemistry going."
Scialabba finished with 14 points and three rebounds. Babcock scored six and brought down seven rebounds for the Mounties. Dohoney finished with five points and two rebounds while Lewis added three rebounds and two assists to the Spartan stat sheet.
Both teams will be back in action on Monday as the Spartans travel to Hoosac Valley and the Mounties host Mount Everett.
———
Mount Greylock 7 24 10 7 — 48
Monument Mountain 8 10 10 9 — 37
MG (48)
Levesque 0-0-0; Newberry 1-0-2; Babcock 2-2-6; Quagliano 0-0-0; Politis 1-0-3; Stevens 5-5-16; Scialabba 5-1-14; Sullivan 2-0-4; Coody 1-1-3. Totals 17-9-48.
MM (37)
Dohoney 2-0-5; Cunningham 1-0-2; Davis 1-0-2; Mead 0-1-1; Lewis 7-0-17; A. Wade 0-0-0; Valasco 1-1-3; M. Wade 0-0-0; Hull 2-1-5; Tenney 1-0-2. Totals 15-3-37.
3-point field goals — MG 5 (Scialabba 5; Stevens, Pulitis); MM 4 (Lewis 3, Dohoney).