WILLIAMSTOWN — Abby Scaliabba and Emma Stevens combined for 25 points and the Mount Greylock girls got off to a quick start as the Mounties beat Pittsfield 45-37.
Greylock (8-10) handed Pittsfield (1-1) its first loss.
The Mounties led 11-4 after one quarter and 25-15 at halftime.
Scaliabba had 13 points to pace the Mounties while Stevens added 12.
For Pittsfield, Alexi Sondrini had a game-high 15 points.
———
PITTSFIELD (37)
Sime 2-0-5, Sistrunk 0-0-0, Williamson 0-0-0, Sondrini 5-1-15, R. Duquette 2-1-6, Supranowicz 1-0-3, Tarjick 0-0-0, J. Duquette 3-1-8, Gervais 0-0-0, Vidoli 0-0-0, Creamer 0-0-0, Goodnow 0-0-0. Totals 13-3-27.
MOUNT GREYLOCK (45)
Levesque 0-2-2, Newberry 2-0-4, Art 0-0-0, Babcock 2-2-6, Quagliano 0-0-0, Politis 0-0-0, Stevens 4-0-12, Scaliabba 5-1-13, Sullivan 3-0-6, Gilooly 0-0-0, Coody 0-2-2. Totals 16-7-45.
Pittsfield 4 11 12 10 — 37
Mount Greylock 11 14 12 8 — 45
3-point goals — PHS 8 (Sondrini 4, Sime, R. Duquette, Supranowicz, J. Duquette). MG 6 (Stevens 4, Scaliabba 2).