Stockbridge Golf Club’s Jim Finnerty and partner Paul Murphy of the Charles River Country Club, shot a final-round, 3-over par 75 at Foxborough Country Club on Wednesday to finish in the tie for sixth place in the Super Senior Division of the Massachusetts Senior Four-Ball Championship, giving the Berkshires its highest finish in this year’s tournament.
Finnerty and Murphy, who captured the overall Senior Four-Ball Championship title in 2011, had a two-day total of 148. The duo finished nine shots behind the team of Jim Ruschioni (Wachusett CC) and Paul Nunez (Ludlow CC), who rallied with a final-round 4-under 67 at Walpole Country Club to finish at 7-under 136. First-round leaders Jon and Carter Fasick settled for a an even-par 72 at Foxborough on Wednesday to finish two shots back.
The pairing of George Fleishner of the Stockbridge Golf Club and Terry Blanchard from the Country Club of Greenfield tied for 16th in the Super Senior with two rounds of 76.
In the main event, Keith Tasho (Franklin CC) and Steve Tasho (Thorny Lea GC) shot a 5-under 67 at Foxborough to overtake Tai Lee (Granite Links) and Jim Bandera (Plymouth CC), who shot an 1-under 71, for a two-shot victory. The winners finished at 7-under 136.
The lowest score for an Allied Association club member was produced by James Ryan (The Links at Worthington) with the help of partner Michael Ryan (Longmeadow Country Club). The duo rallied to finish in a tie for 24th place, firing a 4-under 68 at Foxborough to finish at 1-over 144.
Here are the rest of the scores for teams that included Berkshire County golfers: Steve Terpak (Wyndhurst Manor and Club) and Al Chase (Sterling National), 76-71 — 147; Matt Ortega (Stockbridge GC) and John Dahrouge (Berkshire Hills CC), 76-76 — 152; Berkshire Hills’ Ralph Dastoli and Mark Chylinski, 79-75 — 154; Stockbridge Golf Club’s Randy Hawthorne and James McMenamy, 81-76 — 157; and the Wahconah Country Club pairing Paul Briggs and Ron Carver, 85-78 — 163.