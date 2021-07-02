PITTSFIELD — Ricky Stracuzzi Memorial utilized a strong offensive attack and was led by pitcher Jason Codey in a 9-4 win over Service Master on Friday in the first game of the Babe Ruth League championship.
Stracuzzi Memorial jumped out to an early lead in the first inning on a Tommy Mullin double that plated Nick Brindle. Mason Canata capped a four-run inning with a single that plated Andrew Hammill.
“I just wanted to drive in runs and I knew a fastball was coming, so I sat on it and gave it a ride,” Mullin said.
Codey started the game for Stracuzzi Memorial and held Service Master scoreless through two innings. Throughout the game Codey was solid with runners on as he was staying composed and getting important outs.
“I had a pretty good fastball going, so I thought I’d mix it up with the slider and they couldn’t hit the slider, so I thought I’d keep going back to it,” Codey said.
Although Codey gave up two runs in the third, he made up for it in the fourth as he recorded three straight outs with the bases loaded. Codey reached the 95-pitch limit in the seventh and was pulled for Caleb Petrozella. Codey allowed three earned runs and picked up two strikeouts.
“I just stayed calm and trusted my infielders because they were making plays,” Codey said when asked about his resilience on the mound.
Stracuzzi Memorial added three runs in the fourth from walks with the bases loaded and a wild pitch. This was a result of Stracuzzi Memorial being aggressive on the bases as they were stealing and putting pressure on Service Master starter Brayden Gutzmer. Gutzmer pitched four innings with six strikeouts and four earned runs. Gutzmer was replaced by Charlie Burega in the fourth.
Burega pitched the remainder of the game, allowing five runs. Stracuzzi Memorial scored two runs in the fifth on a Christian Salzarulo double and a balk from Burega that scored Salzarulo.
Petrozella recorded the save for Stracuzzi Memorial, as he got a doubleplay to end the game with the bases loaded.
Stracuzzi Memorial forces a winner-take-all Game 2 that will be played today at 1 p.m. Due to the double-elimination format, Stracuzzi Memorial has to beat Service Master twice to win the championship.
Friday’s victors are looking forward to the challenge of beating Service Master again.
“I think that if Caleb, our pitcher tomorrow, can throw strikes, I think our defense will make plays and we will be fine, ‘’ Codey said.
“We’re going to use this momentum positively and we’re just going to come out with the same energy and try to win,” Mullin added.
———
Stracuzzi Memorial 400 320 0 — 9
Service Master 002 100 1 — 4
Jason Codey (6 1/3), Caleb Petrozella (2/3). Brayden Gutzmer (3 2/3), Charlie Burega (3 1/3). W — Codey. L — Gutzmer. S — Petrozella.