After winning Friday night to force a winner-take-all championship game Saturday afternoon, Ricky Stracuzzi Memorial made it two wins in two days to take home the Pittsfield Babe Ruth title.
Stracuzzi Memorial knocked off Service Master 10-9, beating them twice to end the double-elimination tournament with the championship trophy.
"Playing for the third straight day, Stracuzzi Memorial was down to its last two pitchers to try to win the championship," wrote league commissioner Dave Wildgoose. "After Jason Codey pitched them to victory on Friday night, Caleb Petruzella and David Wildgoose were able to combine for the seven innings needed to win the 'if' game."
Stracuzzi built out a 10-6 lead through five innings, and David Wildgoose was on the hill to try and close out Service Master.
Jake Duquette hit an RBI triple , and then scored himself on a Brayden Gutzmer sacrifice fly in the sixth, drawing Service within two runs for their last ups.
Quentin Christopher singled off Wildgoose to open the frame, before the Stracuzzi reliever induced a pair of pop-outs to first base. A fielding error helped Christopher come around to score and two walks loaded the bases for Service's leadoff hitter Keegan Crouse. Wildgoose bore down, though, and stranded the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position by gettting a fly out to Codey in center field to end the game. Wildgoose got credit for the win, throwing three innings and allowing three runs. He struck out one.
"I wasn’t nervous, but knew I needed to fire strikes and let my team make plays in the field," David Wildgoose said in a release to The Eagle. "Coach Brindle told me to stay confident and throw strikes. We all played well today both at the plate and in the field. Caleb pitched great for us and the whole team came through when we needed it — it was a team effort.”
Petruzella got the start and went four innings, allowing six runs. He stranded the bases loaded in the fourth to preserve the lead.
The Stracuzzi bats got the job done, as the team had six hits in the game and batted around in a six-run fifth inning. The first four batters to come to the plate — Christian Salzarulo, Tommy Mullin, Jayden McCartney and Andrew Hammill — all reached base and scored. Mullin and McCartney had singles in the frame, while McCartney finished his day 2 for 3 and reached safely three times. Hammill, Petruzella and Salzarulo — who doubled in the first inning and reached base four times — all scored two runs.
Salzarulo stole home in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead, but Service got a RBI ground out by Chase Wendling to score Charlie Burega in the second to tie it up. Service then took a a 4-1 lead in the top of the third on basehits by Jack Farkas, Jake Duquette and Brayden Gutzmer. Stracuzzi got one back in the home half with Petruzella walking, Nick Brindle singling him into position and Codey hitting the sacrifice fly to make it 4-2.
Jake Duquette got the start for Service, and pitched into the fifth inning with a 6-4 lead, but ran into trouble there and was relieved by Wendling.
“I am really proud of the team for how they played all year. We had a great mix of 15-year-old's that always supported our younger kids," said Stracuzzi manager Paul Brindle in a release to The Eagle. "The younger kids played a lot this year and performed great for their first times on the big field. Today’s game was similar to all year — we were down but never quit and guys came through right to the end. I can’t say enough about the pitchers today for us. They both haven’t pitched much all year, but did great and came through in a pressure situation. Hats off to them.”
Pittsfield Babe Ruth now turns its attention to the All-Star tournaments coming up later this month.