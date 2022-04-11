GREAT BARRINGTON — The Spartans led from start to finish, but the Warriors did everything they could to keep things interesting on Monday afternoon.
Monument Mountain baseball started the game with eight runs and needed a four-run sixth inning in order to keep Wahconah at bay in a 12-11 win.
"It was kind of weird how we started out guns blazing and then flattened out a bit," Monument Mountain coach Tom Hankey said. "I think we settled in a bit and I hate when we do that, but it happens and I'm proud they battled back in the sixth to tack on some runs, it was a good win for us."
Cam Raifstanger set the tone in the bottom of the first with a lead-off single. Monument's center fielder wasted no time reaching third base with the help of a passed ball and stolen base. Two walks followed and Cole Bissaillon reached on an error before Peter Free, Blake Smith and Arthur Labrie each knocked home runs with singles.
Monument starter Owen Wade walked back onto the bump after an eight-pitch first inning that didn't feature a called ball in the frame. He continued his attack on the strike zone and worked around a one-out walk with a strikeout to retire the side in the top of the second.
"[Owen] came out pounding the zone with complete command of his pitches," Hankey said. "He was cruising and then he lost it, it's hard to explain why and he wasn't sure if it was the grip or what, but he always gives you 100 percent out there.
"We got it done as a team and that's all that matters."
Three Warriors walked in the third inning, but Wade limited the damage to just one run after a strikeout with the bases jammed and two outs. Wahconah pitcher Ethan Orsini helped his cause by scoring the team's lone run in the third inning and that was only a sign of things to come.
Orsini brought home a run with a single in the fourth and three more in the fifth with a bases-clearing double. He finished the day 2 for 3 with two runs scored, four runs batted in and two stolen bases — on top of what turned into a pretty strong performance on the mound.
He struck out three batters while allowing just one hit from the second inning through the fifth.
"Ethan threw great today, he's a tough kid and a gamer," Wahconah coach Ernie Wellington said. "This is the longest he's thrown, even bullpen work, and I thought he did a great job.
"We need to work on a few things defensively, the bats came around pretty well today."
Orsini's double made the score 8-7 in the top of the fifth, but a scoreless top of the sixth inning set the table as the Spartans looked to retake control.
Eli Cormier, Cam Raifstanger and Marco Buffoni each reached on singles before Jayder Raifstanger scored a run on a fielder's choice. A few balls hit the backstop that allowed a few Spartans to slide into home. The dust settled with Monument maintaining a new five-run cushion with an inning to play.
Scott Duma singled to start the seventh and the Warriors had rally caps fully on after back-to-back doubles by Owen Salvatore and Drew Wendling cut the lead to 12-9.
Pat McLaughlin launched an RBI triple with two outs and Ben West brought him in with a single before the Warriors ran out of answers. Jayder Raifstanger walked onto the hill with two outs and struck out the only batter he faced to close the game.
"We just have to keep moving forward," Wellington said. "I tell the kids that this game is already behind us and we just have to keep fighting.
"Today's effort shows that this team isn't going to quit and I was happy with that."
Wahconah (0-2) began the year with a loss at Frontier and will play Ludlow in its home opener on Wednesday. The Spartans (2-0) have scored 12 runs in back-to-back games and will host Mount Greylock on Friday.