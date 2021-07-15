NORTH ADAMS — Sometimes, all it takes is a little shock to the system.
The North Adams SteepleCats had surrendered a so-called “Little League” home run in the first inning that did not sit well with anyone.
“That could really change the momentum of a game. I think more for us, it was a wake-up call,” said North Adams catcher Jeremy Lea. “You saw Mike [Dailey] over there livid. That raised everyone’s eyebrows like, we need to wake up.
“That can’t happen.”
The SteepleCats bounced back from that first-inning faux pas with a four-run third inning on an RBI double by Lea and a two-run double by Charles Middletown. All of a sudden, the first-inning mistake was in the rearview mirror as the SteepleCats beat Vermont 6-2 Thursday night at Joe Wolfe Field.
North Adams opened the first game of a three-game homestand with a win that extended its current winning streak to two games.
Now, about that first inning.
Vermont’s Tommy Courtney led off and hit the first pitch he saw from Wilfrido Valenzuela. It was a slow roller back to the pitcher and Valenzuela’s throw was off-line. It got to the fence, which allowed Courtney to make it to third and he scored when first baseman John Marti’s throw got away from third baseman Lucas Donlan for a second error on the play.
However, Valenzuela retired the side in order, and allowed only one more run in his five innings of work.
“He made a mental mistake there in the first inning and I went out and talked to him about it, and he got settled in,” said Dailey, the SteepleCats’ manager. “Resiliency is what shows you can pitch at the next level. He’s got an opportunity to do that. He came back, settled in, and did a great job.”
“Locating the fastball” helped, said the left-handed pitcher from Bloomfield College. “The curve was great. My changeup was working as well.
As Valenzuela, who gave up one earned run in five innings on five hits, settled in, his offense erupted.
The SteepleCats scored four runs in the third inning, which was more than enough for Valenzuela and two relievers. Lucas Donlon worked a leadoff walk and on a sacrifice bunt attempt, Justin Grech beat the throw to first for an infield single. After Mason Hull walked, Marti hit a roller to second. Vermont second baseman Craig Larsen elected to tag Hull for an out, which wiped out the possibility of a double play. Donlon scored to tie the game.
Lea was the next batter, and the Northern Division All-Star roped a double inside the bag at third, scoring Grech. Middleton, Lea’s University of the Pacific teammate, then crushed the first pitch he saw to right-center field, by the 358-foot mark, scoring Marti and Lea. All of a sudden it was 4-0.
Courtney’s RBI single in the third cut the North Adams lead to 4-2. The SteepleCats extended the lead back to four runs when Lea hit another double down the left-field line in the fifth. The double, his second of the night and his team-leading sixth of the season, scored Hull and Marti.
“Any time you get 10 hits, you should be winning games,” said Dailey. “Our pitching has been there all year long. Our offense comes and goes, and tonight it came and showed up for us.”
Jon Kozarian was 3 for 4 for the SteepleCats, who managed 10 hits against four Vermont pitchers. Lea and Marti each went 2 for 4, with Marti scoring two runs.
With the win, the SteepleCats are now 13-11-2, while Vermont falls to 13-13. The teams flip-flopped spots in the NECBL’s Northern Division, with the SteepleCats now tied for third place with North Shore. The ‘Cats can make a bit more noise Friday night as Division-leading Keene visits The Joe for a 6:30 p.m. game. North Adams will host Upper Valley on Saturday, and then head to the All-Star break.
“It’s always good to stay hot. We have to finish off the job [Friday] and get another win and head into the All-Star Break,” said Lea, “and come back and not skip a beat. Keep doing the things we’ve been good at and see how many wins we can pile up.”