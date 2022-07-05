To say that it has been a rough summer on the field for the North Adams SteepleCats would be an undertatement.
After's Monday's games, the SteepleCats had 21 games remaining of the 44-game NECBL schedule. In order to qualify for the NECBL playoffs, the sons of manager Austin Straub will need to go on a run of near-epic proportions.
The SteepleCats, who were outscored 3-1 over the final six innings on July 4, and lost a 7-3 decison to Western Division rival Valley, fell to 5-18. That put the SteepleCats 12 games behind division leader Bristol. More important to the residents of Joe Wolfe Field, it puts them eight games out of a playoff spot. Tuesday's game with Bristol was postponed and will be made up at a later date.
With three divisions, the 14-team NECBL changed up its postseason requirements.
For 2022, the three division leaders earn their way into the tournament, as would three wild-card teams with the best winning percentages.
Based on the results after the July 4 games, Bristol, Northern Division leader Vermont and Coastal leader Newport would all qualify for the postseason. Using the results after Independence Day, the North's Upper Valley and the Coastal's Martha's Vineyard and Mystic would make the tournament. Upper Valley and Martha's Vineyard each have 12-10 records, while Mystic is 11-10. Those three and the division leaders are the only teams above .500. The Valley Blue Sox are a half-game behind Mystic at 12-12, while reigning champion Danbury is a game behind Mystic.
The division champions with the top two records will get a first-round bye. The third champion and the three wild card teams would play a one-game, wild card playoff contest. Based on Monday's standings, Vermont and Bristol would get byes. Newport would play Mystic and Upper Valley would play Martha's Vineyard. The Mountaineers, who have a league-best 21-3 record, would play the lowest remaining seed in a best-of-three, and Bristol would play the other winner.
The last two teams standing would play a best-of-three series for the Fay Vincent Cup.
It hasn't been an easy run for North Adams, a team that saw a handful of players who were expected to play decide not to come to the NECBL. Several were pitchers, and that has given Straub and his coaches numerous headaches.
After the loss to the Blue Sox, a game played in front of 1,832 fans at The Joe, the SteepleCats have dropped seven of their last eight games.
It will be a long road if the SteepleCats hope to get near playoff position. Eleven of their 21 remaining games are on the road.
If they can get on a roll, the SteepleCats might make a move in their division because of the 21 remaining games, 12 of them are within the West Division. Seven of the Cats' last eight games — including every game in the final week — will be against Western Division foes.
———
The Futures League also past the halfway point of its 64-game last week, and if the season ended on July 4, the Pittsfield Suns would be out of the playoffs.
That is the bad news for manager Kevin Donati's team. The good news is that with 30 games remaining, there is plenty of time for them to make the playoffs.
The eight-team Futures League will feature two rounds of playoffs with the top four teams in the standings playing a pair of best-of-three series.
Were the playoffs to begin today, league-leading Vermont, New Britain, Nashua and Westfield would be the four teams in the tournament.
The Lake Monsters, with a 26-9 record, would likely need to collapse in order to not make the playoffs. But the distance between second place and eighth place is only six games. And the Suns are only two games out of a playoff spot and three games out of getting the second seed and the home field advantage that comes with it.
The Suns are 15-19, and 10 1/2 games behind Vermont. Nashua and Westfield are tied for third with 17-17 records, and the Suns are only two games behind them. Pittsfield is three behind 18-16 New Britain.
Pittsfield and Worcester have identical 15-19 records.
———
A scoring change late Monday night gave Pittsfield Suns second baseman Robbie Burnett a game-winning RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Suns walked off with an 8-7 win over league-leading Vermont. The hit, to deep center field, had originally been scored a single. Replay showed Burnett making it to second the same time Bo Bramer touched home with the winning run.
It was the sixth walk-off game the Suns have been involved with this year. The team is 3-3 in those games.
Burnett has won a pair of those walk-off games. Back on June 26, he homered off the electronic scoreboard in right field as the Suns beat Westfield 7-6. The third walk-off winner came during the home opener when Jack Ryan's two-run single helped the Suns beat Norwich 5-4.
———
In earning Futures League Pitcher of the Night honors after Monday's games, the Suns' Izaiya Mestre also wrote his name into the club record books.
Mestre struck out 11 hitters in six innings, setting a career-best mark for strikeouts in a game. In 2021, the University of New Haven right hander struck out eight hitters twice.
The Taconic graduate held Vermont to one run on three hits and three walks in six innings.
Cole Chudoba struck out 15 on July 24, 2020 for Worcester, which is the single-game record in the Futures League. He also did it in six innings during a 7-1 win over Westfield.
———
The Fourth of July crowds at both Wahconah Park and Joe Wolfe Field had to make the groups running the teams happy.
There were 2,897 fans at Wahconah Park for Burnett's walk-off hit. The Suns drew 2,327 on Sunday when they lost to Brockton.
With the temporary bleachers installed, Wahconah Park's seating capacity had been estimated at 2,500.
In North Adams on Monday night, 1;832 fans jammed into Joe Wolfe Field for the contest against Valley.
———
It's going to be a busy week on Wahconah Street, as Pittsfield will be home from Wednesday through Saturday.
The Suns will play a 10:35 a.m. game on Wednesday against Worcester, and will play night games on Thursday against Westfield, Friday against Worcester and Saturday against Nashua. The Suns will be in Worcester on Sunday.
The SteepleCats had a Tuesday night home game against division-leading Bristol and will travel to Martha's Vineyard Wednesday. After an off-day Thursday, the SteepleCats will host Sanford on Friday before heading to Winnipesaukee on Saturday. North Adams will be off on Sunday.