It was a mixed bag of attendance numbers when one looks back at summer collegiate baseball in Berkshire County, and in New England.
Both the Pittsfield Suns and North Adams SteepleCats saw their average numbers and their positions in Ballpark Digest’s annual listing of summer league teams drop.
The Futures League’s Suns averaged 901 fans at Wahconah Park during the regular season. That was a drop from 1,145 in 2019, the last year the Suns took the field.
In 2019, out of 159 summer league teams, the Suns were 48th in average attendance. In 2021, out of 164 teams, the Suns dropped to 65th.
Considering how late first-year general manager Sander Stotland came on board to get ticket programs up and running, the numbers were actually not too bad.
The Suns were fifth in average attendance in the Futures League, but third among veteran teams. The league leader was Vermont, averaging 1,706 fans per game. The league-champion Lake Monsters, who played in the affiliated New York-Penn League in 2019, were the No. 25 team in all of summer wood bat league baseball in average attendance.
The other team that pushed Pittsfield down to fifth was New Britain. The Bees, who just joined the Futures League after a stint in the independent professional Atlantic League, averaged 1,087 fans per game, good for fourth in the league and 53rd nationally.
Worcester dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the league. The Bravehearts lost nearly 50 percent of its average attendance from 2019. The team averaged 1,229 fans per game in 2021, good for 41st in the nation. The Bravehearts led the Futures League in 2019, averaging 2,574 fans per game, a figure good for No. 6 in the nation. Undoubtedly, the Worcester Red Sox minor league team ate into those attendance figures.
Nashua basically stayed stable, both in average attendance and in place. The Silver Knights were third in the Futures League and 48th in the nation, with an average of 1,148 fans per game. Back in 2019, Nashua was the No. 47 team on the list, averaging 1,156 fans per game.
Both Westfield and Brockton saw their numbers drop, Brockton’s fell markedly. The Rox were the No. 35 team in 2019, averaging 1,310 fans per game. In 2021, the Rox averaged 543 fans and were No. 103. Westfield averaged 686 per game and was the No. 89 team. In 2019, the Starfires averaged 882 fans per game and were No. 75. Brockton was the lowest-ranked Futures League team.
Norwich replaced Westfield in the Top 75. The Sea Unicorns were the No. 72 team in their first Futures League season, and averaged 838 fans per game.
NECBL
Like the Suns, the North Adams SteepleCats saw a drop in average attendance from the 2019 to 2021 seasons.
In 2019, North Adams was seventh in the league and 105th in the nation out of 159 clubs, with an average of 518 fans per game at Joe Wolfe Field.
The numbers and the position nationally both dropped in 2021. The SteepleCats were 116th in the nation, averaging 389 fans per game. They fell to 10th in the league.
North Adams was nudged downward by the arrival of the North Shore Navigators to the NECBL. The Navigators were the No. 5 team in the league and the No. 61 team in the nation, averaging 945 fans per game. That is, however, a drop from the 1,222 fans per game the Navigators averaged as a member of the Futures League back in 2019.
The top team in the NECBL is, once again, the Newport Gulls.
The Gulls were the No. 5 team in the nation, averaging 2,435 fans per game. That number is 26 fans per game more than what the Gulls averaged in 2019, when 2,409 per game came to Cardimes Field. In 2019, the Gulls were the No. 10 team in the nation.
This year, Newport was the only NECBL team in the top 30. In 2019, the Valley Blue Sox (1,371 fans per game) were ranked 30th, and second in the league. In 2021, the Vermont Mountaineers were 31st, and averaged 1,425 fans per game. That’s an increase of some 500 fans per game from 2019, when the Mountaineers averaged 915 fans per game and were the No. 71 team in the nation. Valley dropped to 759 fans per game in 2021, and slotted in at the No. 80 spot on the 164-team list. Valley was sixth in the NECBL.
Four teams in the NECBL saw their attendance rise. In addition to Newport and Vermont, Martha’s Vineyard went from 1,309 in 2019 to 1,421 in 2021. The Sharks rose from No. 36 to No. 33. Upper Valley’s 2021 attendance was 578 fans per game, compared to 408 in 2019. The Nighthawks rose from No. 152 to No. 101.
Keene was fourth in the NECBL and 52nd in the nation with an average of 1,089 fans per game. Following Upper Valley in the NECBL rankings: 8. Ocean State, 525, 105th; 9. Sanford, 477, 109th; 10. North Adams; 11. Bristol, 336, 120th; 12. Danbury, 286, 126th; 13. Winnipesaukee, 226, 133rd; 14. Mystic, 107, 143rd.
The No. 1 team in the nation was the Coastal Plains League’s Savannah Bananas. Savannah averaged 3,757 fans. While it’s a drop from 2019’s 4,205, it was more than good enough to lead the nation. Madison of the Northwoods League was second at 3,450, a drop of almost 50 percent from it’s nation leading 6,040 in 2019. The No. 3 team in 2019 was Pulaski of the Appalachian League, with an average of 3,120. Pulaski moved to the summer college model after Major League Baseball eliminated the Appy League from its list of affiliated minor leagues.