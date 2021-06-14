NORWICH, Conn. — Pittsfield put the tying run on second base, with the go-ahead run just behind him at first, but couldn't push either across in the ninth inning of a 3-2 loss at Norwich.
Trailing 3-1, Seth Werchan reached on a two-base error with one away in the top of the final frame. Caleb Shpur then walked, before the Sea Unicorns picked up out No. 2. Cameron Johnson came up and singled in Werchan to draw within one.
However, reliever Tommy Hughes got Brendan Jones out to end the threat and the game.
Hughes got the win, going three innings and allowing the one unearned run. Ryan LaPierre took the loss for the Suns, surrendering two runs on three hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings of work.
Pittsfield spoiled a good, albeit brief, start by Ryan Langford, who struck out six over three scoreless innings of one-hit ball.
Norwich scored once in the fifth and twice in the seventh off LaPierre. Pittsfield held a quick lead in the top the fifth when Cole Palis walked to lead off, Michael Groves singled and Werchan grounded out to shortstop to score Palis.
Werchan and Jones each doubled for the Suns. Johnson and Jake Blinstrub each had two hits. Norwich had three doubles and a solo home run by John Mesagno in the seventh, his first of the season.