NASHUA, N.H. — The Pittsfield Suns nipped a two-game skid in the bud Thursday night, with Jack Cooney and Tim Cianciolo having a big hand in it.
Cooney hit his first-ever Futures League home run, and his first in more than four years in the fifth inning while Cianciolo held host Nashua to one run on three hits in five innings as the Suns beat the Silver Knights 8-2.
Cooney hit his last home run on April 17, 2017, when he cleared the left-field fence at Nauset Regional High School in Eastham on Cape Cod. He was playing for Taconic High School back then. Cooney hit a 1-2 pitch from Nashua reliever Noah Wachter over the fence in left for his home run. It was the second home run hit by a Suns player this season.
While that was the exclamation point in the game, Cianciolo (3-0) had another quality start for manager Matt Gedman’s Suns. The right hander from UMass Boston went walked three and struck out eight in his five innings of work. He retired the first six hitters he faced and the final three he faced.
The Suns scored two runs in the first inning and never trailed. What turned out to be the winning runs came in a two-run third inning. Sean McLeod led off with a single, went to second on a throwing error by pitcher Tim Kalantzakos and went to third on a wild pitch after Jackson Appel and Nick Romano struck out. Cam Johnson, one of five Suns to pound out two hits each, hit an infield single to score McLeod and Alex Aguila singled home Johnson, making it 4-0. Aguilla added a two-run double in Pittsfield’s three-run ninth. Aguilla was 2 for 5 with three runs batted in. McLeod finished 2 for 3 with three runs scored. Jake Blinstrub, Appel and Johnson all finished with two hits each.
Nashua scored its first run thanks to a balk by Cianciolo that scred Kevin Skagerlind from third base. The Silver Knights got their final run in the eighth against reliever Avery Mosseau as Connor Hujsak scored from third on a passed ball.
Pittsfield (11-7) improved its road record to 6-4, the second best road record in the FCBL. Nashua has won only three of 11 home games.
The Suns are home for a Friday twi-night doubleheader. Izaiya Mestre (2-0) is scheduled to pitch the first game, while Grant Nicholson (1-0) will throw in the nightcap.
———
Pittsfield 202 001 003 — 8 12 1
Nashua 001 000 010 — 2 7 5
Cianciolo 5, Wozniak 2, Mosseau 1, Womble 1 and Appel. Kalantzakos 4 1/3, Wachter 1 2/3, Gitschier 2, Nastasi 0, Welch 1 and Goranson. W — Cianciolo (3-0). L — Kalantzakos (0-3). 2B — P: McLeod, Johnson, Aguilla. N: Perkins. HR — P: Cooney (1). T — 2:52. A — 891.