The days for summer league baseball are down to a precious few in both the Futures League and the NECBL.
While the NECBL is down to its last two teams, several teams in the Futures League continue to battle for playoff position.
The Pittsfield Suns know one thing: They will not win the regular-season league title. That title went to one of the new teams in the league, the Vermont Lake Monsters.
The Lake Monsters clinched the regular-season title by scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on Tuesday night to beat Westfield 6-4. The win put Vermont four games up on Pittsfield. The Suns lost 9-4 to Worcester on Tuesday. Had Pittsfield won, the two games in Vermont this week could have decided a champion.
Instead, the Suns still need to win one game to clinch second place and home field for the first round of the Futures League playoffs. After Brockton beat Worcester 13-5 Wednesday night, the Rox closed to within a game of Pittsfield as the Suns’ hold on second place becomes a little tenuous.
Brockton will finish the regular season with games at Nashua and New Britain.
A Pittsfield win and a Brockton loss would give home field to the Suns. Even if the teams finish tied, Pittsfield would hold the tie breaker by virtue of winning the series with the Rox 5 wins to 2. The Suns had won the last four games against Brockton.
The Futures League playoffs, involving the top four finishers, begin Saturday.
———
The NECBL, meanwhile, is down to its final two squads. The Northern Division champion North Shore Navigators are playing the Southern Division champion Danbury Westerners in a best-of-three series that began with the Westerners routing North Shore 13-5. Game 2 in the series is tonight in Lynn, with the “if” game scheduled for Connecticut on Friday.
The Navigators won the NECBL championship back in 2010, in their first stint in the league. They beat Danbury that year. The Westerners have been to four championship series, but have yet to win one.
North Shore opened up by beating Vermont in the Wild Card round, then beat top-seed Keene and No. 2 seed Upper Valley to reach the championship.
Danbury beat Newport in the Wild Card, eliminated second-seeded Valley and then top-seeded Martha’s Vineyard to reach the final.