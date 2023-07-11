Ex-SteepleCat Ryan Galanie, Ex-Sun Mark Coley are both taken in the MLB Draft

They both came to Berkshire County seeking to better themselves in the game of baseball. For Ryan Galanie and Mark Coley, one could call it mission accomplished.
The players had to wait until late on the final day of the three-day MLB Draft to hear their names called.
Galanie, who played for the SteepleCats in 2022, was selected in the 13th round of the draft by the Chicago White Sox organization.
Galanie was the first SteepleCat and fifth former NECBL player chosen during the third day of the draft, a day which consists of rounds 11-20.
Coley,