In the now 23-year history of the Major League Baseball Futures Game, only two players who ever called Wahconah Park home for a season played in it.

One of those two, pitcher Cade Cavalli, will appear in his second Futures Game later this month.

Cavalli has been named to the National League team that will play a seven-inning game on Sunday, July 16, at Dodger Stadium. The game is the first major event in the lead up to the MLB All-Star Game, which will be played in Los Angeles that Tuesday night.

The game will be broadcast live on NBC's Peacock streaming service. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., EDT.

Cavalli pitched one inning in 2021. He held the American League hitters hitless, but walked two and struck out two. He was the sixth of nine pitchers for the National League.

Cavalli and pitcher A.J. Burnett are the only players who hung their gear in the home locker room at the old ballpark on Wahconah Street who have played in the Futures Game.

Burnett, who pitched for the 1997 New York-Penn League champion Pittsfield Mets, played in the first-ever Futures Game, which was played in 1999 at Fenway Park in Boston.

The game marks the third season that it has been a National League vs. American League game. Previously, a team of Futures All-Stars from the United States played an International All-Star team.

The United States had a 13-7 advantage over its International counterparts, before Major League Baseball switched to an NL vs. AL game, just like the All-Star Game two days later.

Since that happened, the National League has a 1-0-1 record in the Futures Game. The 2019 game ended in a 2-2 tie. There was no game in 2020, and last year, the NL won 8-3.

Cavalli, the No. 47 prospect in all of baseball according to the MLB.com rankings, is 4-3 with a 4.54 earned-run average for Class AAA Rochester. He has pitched 67 1/3 innings, and has surrendered 34 earned runs on 54 hits. Cavalli has struck out 68, walked 27 and opposing batters are hitting only .222 against him.

The 2017 Pittsfield Sun went from Class A to AAA during the 2021 season. He was Washington's first-round draft pick in 2017.

Three New York Yankees and two members of the Boston Red Sox are on the American League team.

Pitcher Brayan Bello, who made his MLB debut Wednesday night at Fenway Park, is one of two Red Sox prospects scheduled to play in the game. The other is infielder Cedanne Rafaela, who is currently hitting .260 for Class AA Portland. He started the year at Greenville in Class A.

Infielder Anthony Volpe, the No. 1 prospect in the Yankees organization and No. 8 overall, is currently playing for the Class AA Somerset Patriots. Outfielder Jasson Dominguez is at Class A Tampa, while pitcher Ken Waldichuk is at Triple A Scranton-Wilkes Barre. He plays for manager Doug Davis, who happened to be Burnett's manager when he pitched for the Pittsfield Mets.

And about Burnett, he pitched one-third of an inning in 1999. The right hander, who was by then a member of the Florida Marlins organization, struck out his Marlins teammate Pablo Osuna on an inside fastball with the count 2-2. Turned out that Burnett and Greenfield High School star Peter Bergeron were U.S. teammates. Bergeron was in the Montreal organization at the time.

"It was a rush," Burnett told The Eagle at the time. "I wish it could have been a little longer, but everybody has to get a chance to get in the game."