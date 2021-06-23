WESTFIELD — For a team that scored 13 runs, the Pittsfield Suns ended up making Wednesday night's game a bit of a nailbiter.
Holding an eight-run lead going into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Suns saw host Westfield battle back. The Starfires had the tying run in the on deck circle when Sean Burychka struck out with the bases loaded to lock up a 13-8 win for Pittsfield.
A four-run sixth inning for the Suns broke a 5-5 tie and while things got close late, the Suns never relinquished the lead.
Avery Mosseau, the second of four Pittsfield pitchers, recorded his first Futures League win. Starter Jack Mullen gave up five earned runs on six hits and five walks in 4 1/3 innings. Mosseau gae up three runs on three hits in 2 1/3 innings.
Cabot Maher and Ian Donahue finished up for the Suns. Neither pitcher gave up a run, but Donahue did load the bases with two outs in the bottom of the night before Burychka struck out swinging.
Joel Lara scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as he singled, stole two bases and scored on a wild pitch. Javier Rosales, Nick Romano and Alex Aguila all had RBI singles in the sixth.
Aguila was 3 for 6 with a run scored and a Futures League career-high four runs batted in. Romano was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBI.
The Suns remain a half-game behind Futures League-leading Brockton. The Suns will spend Thursday and Friday playing at New Britain.
———
Pittsfield 000 504 400 — 13 9 1
Westfield 005 000 300 — 8 9 3
Mullen 4 1/3, Mosseau 2 1/3, Maher 1 1/3, Donahue 1 and Groves. Shea 4 1/3 Jordan 1 1/3, Hussey 1, Cotter 1/3, Dauer 1, Pena 1 and Petersen. W — Mosseau (1-1). L — Jordan (1-3). 2B — P: McLeod. W: Burychka. HR — W: Bartels (1). T — 3:53. A — 694.