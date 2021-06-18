PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield Suns had to battle their way back twice in Friday's twi-night doubleheader at Wahconah Park. To paraphrase Shakespeare, the third time was not the charm.
"I was happy with the compete the guys showed," Suns manager Matt Gedman said after the split. "It's a long day. It's kind of two different groups playing. I like both of them. I like our chances to win in both of them. It's really hard to win a full day of baseball."
The Suns fought back in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the nightcap, but visiting Westfield scored three runs on three hits in the top of the eighth in a 9-6 win.
In the opener, Javier Rosales' two-run home run capped off a three-run fifth inning that helped the Suns pull away for a 9-5 victory in the opener. Pittsfield's Ryan LaRochelle threw 2 1/3 innings of one-hit relief, giving up an unearned run, to record his first Futures League win of the season.
"The second game, we struggled a little bit on the field" with five errors, said Seth Werchan. "Overall, this is a really good team and a really deep team. We have two really good, complete teams that can go out there and win ballgames."
Game 1
LaPierre was truly happy to get the Game 1 win in front of a season-high crowd of 1,078.
"It's definitely a really good feeling, especially in front of the home town and it was a decent turnout tonight, which was good," LaPierre said. "I felt good. I battled a little bit, got some ground balls and some help from the defense."
Grant Nicholson didn't have his best stuff in the opener. The left hander went 3 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on five hits. Three of those were earned runs. But Nicholson walked seven. Manager Matt Gedman called on LaPierre in a high leverage situation, bases loaded and two outs. LaPierre got Dougie De La Cruz to ground into an inning-ending force play.
Westfield got a run in the fifth on two errors. In the sixth, LaPierre gave up a walk and nothing else.
That enabled the Suns to get back in the game. They did it with the long ball in the home fifth.
With one out, Jack Cooney — who had homered on Thursday night in the win at Nashua — went the other way and homered over the short fence in right field. Then with two outs, Cam Johnson doubled and Javier Rosales followed with a homer over the fence in right. That made it 7-5. One inning later, Trent Taylor hit a solo homer to start a two-run inning. It was the first homers of the year for Rosales and Taylor.
"We have some guys who came in who can swing, and we still have the speed factor," said Gedman. "It's nice to have some guys in the lineup who can run and some guys who have pop. A three-run homer is always a big play in baseball."
———
Westfield 020 210 0 — 5 6 0
Pittsfield 400 032 x — 9 10 3
Dunn 5, Dauer 1 and Matarese, Petersen. Nicholson 3 2/3, LaPierre 2 1/3, Maher 1 and Miller. W — LaPierre (1-0). L — Dunn (0-2). 2B — P: Romano 2, Taylor, Rosales, Johnson. HR — P: Cooney (2), Rosales (1), Taylor (1). T — 2:29.
Game 2
The second game started off well for the Suns when Werchan hit a first-inning grand slam. There was one out when the University of Pennsylvania product left the yard.
"The catcher knows me. I played with the catcher [at the University of Pennsylvania]," said Werchan, referring to Westfield catcher Jackson Petersen, who also played for the Pittsfield Suns in 2019. In fact, Petersen was the Most Valuable Player of the 2019 All-Star Game, played at Wahconah Park.
"He knows how to pitch me. He called some off-speed stuff," said Werchan. "He got a little too big, and that's baseball."
The Starfires fought back and managed to tie the score at 4-4 going into the seventh, and final inning of the nightcap.
Sean Burychka, whose name also made the scoring column in the eighth, broke the tie with an RBI double. Third baseman Nate Cormier had trouble with a foul pop, which kept Cole Bartels alive at the plate. Bartels followed with a single and one out later, Henry Martinez's sacrifice fly made it 6-4.
An error by third baseman Hunter Pasqualini allowed one run to score and a sacrifice fly by Hunter Appel tied the game at 6. But Werchan struck out with the winning run on second, sending the game into extra innings.
Pasqualini bunted twice foul trying to move runners from first and second to second and third. So what happens? On the next pitch from losing pitcher Avery Mosseau, Pasqualini hits an RBI single. Then Burychka hit a two-run double, and it was 9-6.
Cole Palis walked with one out and never got off first, as the Suns ended up with a doubleheader split.
Izaiya Mestre got the start in the second game, and while he was not the unhittable pitcher he had been in his first three outings, the former Taconic pitcher still had a solid game. He gave up four runs, but only two earned, on eight hits. He walked two and struck out four.
———
Westfield 011 020 23 — 9 14 2
Pittsfield 400 000 20 — 6 7 5
Thivierge 6, Butz 1/3, Clevinger 1 2/3 and Petersen. Mestre 5, Healy 1, Donahue 1, Mosseau 1 and Gervasi. W — Clevinger (1-0). L — Mosseau (0-1). 2B — W: Burychka, Petersen. P: Aguila. HR — P: Wercham (1). T — 2:44. A — 1,078