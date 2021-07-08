The Pittsfield Suns have been one of the Futures League's top teams in the standings for most of the year and have been atop the statistical categories. It should come as no surprise that the Suns have a very healthy representation on one of the rosters for the Futures League All-Star Game.
There are 13 members of the Suns on the West All-Star Team, and that team will be managed by Suns field manager Matt Gedman.
The game is Tuesday night in New Britain, with the first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. It's a two-day All-Star festival, with the home run derby scheduled for Monday at 7:30 p.m.
“The Futures League is excited to come together once again for two days filled with baseball and plenty of fun in New Britain,” FCBL Commissioner Joe Paolucci said in a statement. “We look forward to the opportunity to showcase our best players with the return of the All-Star Game — our biggest event of the summer — in front of a passionate fan base.”
The Futures League's All-Star Break will run from Monday until Wednesday.
Pittsfield's Cabot Maher will represent the Suns in the Derby on Monday.
Tuesday's festivities begin at noon, when the league's annual Scout Day will take place. Scouts from every Major League team will descend on New Britain Stadium for a day of watching the All-Stars and other selected players, run, pitch, hit and field in front of those scouts.
Teams will begin to prepare for the All-Star Game at 5 p.m., and the first pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.
While the league has eight teams, it plays in one division. However, the All-Star Game is divided into East and West teams. The West All-Stars will have players from Pittsfield, Vermont, Westfield and host New Britain. The East team consists of players from Worcester, Brockton, Norwich and Nashua.
Gedman and Brockton Rox manager Michael Garza are the All-Star managers, as their teams are the top two in the Futures League as of the announcement of the participants.
One of Pittsfield's 13, reliever Ryan Langford, is a second-time All-Star. Langford, who pitched for the Suns in 2019, threw a scoreless inning in the All-Star Game at Wahconah Park. That game featured "Hillies" and "Electrics" as teams in honor of two legendary Pittsfield minor league teams.
"We have a lot of guys this year on the All-Star team," Langford said. "I'm excited for that too."
Langford is one of six pitchers the Suns are sending to Connecticut for the All-Star Game. He'll join Pittsfield's Izaiya Mestre, Jackson Atwood, Tim Cianciolo, Grant Nicholsn and Brett Wozniak on the West roster.
"I'm just thankful for the opportunity," Langford said Thursday afternoon. "It's just great to have the opportunity to come up here. Geddy and the players on the team, just the atmosphere we have, I just go out there and have run. Everything just worked out.
"I'm excited. It's going to be a good time."
The other members of the Pittsfield All-Star contingent include catchers Jackson Appel and Mike Gervasi, infielders Alex Aguila and Nick Romano, along with outfielders Jake Blinstrub, Javier Rosales and Trent Taylor.
In addition, pitcher Jack Mullen is one of four players from the West who are included in the All-Star Game fan voting. Fans can vote on line for one additional player for each team.
Mullin is the only Pittsfield representative in the fan vote, but there is a Suns alum in the vote. Norwich catcher/designated hitter Matt Malcom, who was an All-Star with the Suns back in 2019, is one of four East players on the fan vote list.
Fans intersted in voting can go to the Futures League's website and cast their votes. Voting runs until Sunday at 11:59 p.m.