NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — All-Star Games aren’t supposed to have scores like this.
The 2021 Futures League All-Star Game had a pretty good offensive showing — by one team Tuesday night.
The East All-Stars jumped out to an early lead and 11 different pitchers held the West All-Stars to five hits in a 10-2 victory at New Britain Stadium.
“It was a great time. It was cool to see the great players out here in this league,” said Pittsfield Suns outfielder Jake Blinstrub, who had one of the five West hits and scored his team’s first run of the game. “Great pitching, great hitting. I think we had hard hit balls around, but they made the plays. It was a fun experience. The crowd was great.”
The Futures League plays its regular season as one, eight-team league. For the All-Star Game, the league decided to split itself geographically. The 13 Suns who made the All-Star team were on the West side with players from Westfield, Vermont and host New Britain. The other four teams — Nashua, Worcester, Norwich and Brockton — made up the East.
It was a Nashua player, outfielder Logan Ott from the University of Maryland, who was the game’s most outstanding player. Ott, batting out of the No. 9 hole in the East lineup went 3 for 4 with three singles and two runs batted in. He drove in Worcester’s Andrew Selima with a single in the second inning to make it 3-0. That run proved to be the game-winning score.
“It was awesome. It was super-relaxed but everybody’s super competitive,” said Suns infielder/outfielder Trent Tucker. “When we’re on the field, we’re all riled up. It was fun. I had a blast.”
New Britain’s Bryson Cafaro, who pitched for the Suns back in 2018, retired the side on seven pitches in the first inning. Pittsfield’s Izaiya Mestre tagged in for the second inning, and ran into trouble right off the bat.
Norwich’s Tremayne Cobb grounded to third, but Vermont third baseman Noah Granet was charged with a throwing error, the first of three miscues in the inning. After Brockton’s Pat Roche walked, Selima grounded to short. West shortstop Jaden Brown of Westfield couldn’t handle the grounder on what might have been a double play. Instead, with the error, the bases were loaded. Brockton catcher J.P. Olson blooped a 2-run single into shallow center field. After Norwich’s Hunter Yaworski flied to the Suns’ Javier Rosales in right, Ott singled to right, plating Selima and making it 3-0.
It was a rough inning for Mestre, who left the game after Nashua’s Brandon Fish reached on an error by first baseman Jake Hyde of New Britain and after striking out Worcester’s Tayven Kelley. Andrew Roman from Westfield came in and Brockton’s Mike Golankiewicz hammered a ball to the fence in center, some 400 feet away. But Ryan Bagdasarian of New Britain made the catch.
Those turned out to be all the runs the East needed, because the West had trouble getting on base. The East pitchers, led by starter Jordan Watts-Brown of Brockton, set down the first 10 batters before Brockton’s Kevin Dow walked Brown. Westfield’s Cole Bartels forced Brown and Pittsfield’s Nick Romano broke up the no-hit bid with a roped single to left. But Rosales hit one on the nose, right at Nashua’s Brandon Fish at second for the third out. A couple of runs there and it might have been a different game.
Instead, the East took a 6-0 lead in the fifth, and the game was essentially decided.
“Every one on that East side did a good job,” Pittsfield catcher Mike Gervasi said of the East’s pitchers. “They threw us off balance. They threw strikes. There’s a lot of talent over there.”
The West got on the board with two outs in the sixth as Blinstrub hit a towering pop fly that dropped into shallow center field. The Suns outfielder slid into second with a double, and scored on an RBI base hit by New Britain’s Alec Ritch. The West Stars added a run in the eighth, accounting for the 10-2 final score.
“It was a good time, a good experience. Obviously, we would have liked to put up a couple of more runs,” Gervasi said. “I was happy for Pittsfield to be well-represented in the game. It was a lot of fun.”