NEW BRITAIN, Conn — Jackson Atwood did not have to think long when he was asked what it was like being at the Futures League All-Star Game
"It's incredible," said the Pittsfield Suns pitcher. "The atmosphere is awesome. I'm playing with teammates from all years. Guys I haven't seen in five years are here. It's incredible.
"I'm so happy to be a part of it."
Atwood, who pitches for Middlebury College, is one of 13 Pittsfield Suns who were named to play in the Futures League All-Star Game at New Britain Stadium. The New Britain Bees had been slated to host the game a year ago, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the league did play a truncated baseball season, the All-Star Game was one of the things that was taken off the league's calendar.
Players arrived in the Hardware City just before noon to prepare for the league's Scouts Day event. Scouts from almost a dozen different Major League organizations were at the stadium to watch position players run a 60-yard dash, throw, field and hit. Pitchers got to throw in front of scouts armed with radar guns.
Not all the pitchers worked out in the early afternoon. Pittsfield Suns right hander Izaiya Mestre was held out so he could pitch the second inning of the All-Star Game. Mestre had a bit of a rough go, giving up three unearned runs as his defense committed three errors behind him.
"As soon as I got here, [Suns, and All-Star West, manager Matt Gedman] came up to me and said 'You're going to go in the second inning'" Mestre said. "The kid from New Britain [Bryson Cafaro] is starting. He used to pitch for the Suns. That'll be cool too. It's a cool experience all the way around."
For the one-time Taconic High School hurler, just being in the All-Star game was an accomplishment.
"It was my goal coming into the summer," he said. "I didn't really do that well at [the University of New Haven in the spring], so I had a couple of goals. This was one of them."
The 2021 All-Star Game had a more traditional format. Since there are eight teams in the Futures League, the All-Star rosters were split into East and West Divisions. The Interstate 84 line in Massachusetts became the dividing line. That put players from Pittsfield, Vermont, Westfield and host New Britain in the West. The East Division team was made up of players from Worcester, Norwich, Brockton and Nashua.
Unlike most All-Star Games at this level, the players actually wore their own regular uniforms. So the Suns players were in their white home uniforms, wearing the red caps with black bills. The East teams wore their road uniforms.
The night's fashion statement was made by the Vermont Lake Monsters, who came down in red, white and blue. That meant they wore old Vermont Expos caps that are the tri-color variety made famous by the Expos' parent club in Montreal.
Suns Nick Romano and Javier Rosales were in Gedman's starting lineup, along with Pittsfield catcher Jackson Appel.
"It's an honor to be here today," said Romano, the first baseman/designated hitter from Central Florida. "To be selected as one of the All-Stars in this league means a lot. Honestly, I kind of was surprised [he started], because of how late I started. I missed a couple of games at the beginning of the season.
"We're here today, so I'm happy to be here."
Rosales was asked about the Scout's Day portion of things.
"I personally take it the same" as in a game, Rosales said. "As long as you have fun and you work hard, you're going to perform, whether it's in the game or in front of scouts."
Pittsfield's Seth Werchan was not selected to the All-Star Team, but he was part of a league contingent of players invited to New Britain to work out in front of the scouts.
"It was fun," said the University of Pennsylvania product. "Just go out and have some fun and play baseball. Meeting all the other guys. It was a good time to meet guys from all the other teams and have some conversations."
Werchan was asked about being nervous in front of the scouts. He said that didn't last for long.
"Then you think you've been playing every single day, and just play," he said. "We're getting tested every day, so just play."