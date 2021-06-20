PITTSFIELD — Baseball teams lose one game, or even two without worrying much. Losing a third straight, that's another story.
So when the Pittsfield Suns played one of their more complete outings Sunday afternoon, beating Worcester 4-2 at Wahconah Park, players and coaches alike were smiling because the team didn't drop it's third consecutive game.
"It's a huge win for us today," catcher Mike Gervasi said. "One good thing about this team is that we don't string losses together, one or two at the most."
The Suns got quality work on the mound from Jack Thorbahn and Brett Wozniak. Thorbahn threw three scoreless innings as the starter, before hitting a pitch limit. Wozniak retired the first 11 batters he faced before running into his pitch-count limit. Wozniak, a Kansas State pitcher, got his first Futures League victory.
While the Suns have had a pair of three-game winning streaks, they have not lost more than two games in a row this year.
"Tonight, it was kind of good to get three early and have zeroes put up by our pitching staff," Suns manager Matt Gedman said. "The guys felt comfortable. It would have been nice to add on a hair more for a little bit more comfortability. "
Saturday night, the Suns jumped out to an early 5-0 lead, but could not hold on as host New Britain came back for a 7-6 win.
The weekend split gives the Suns a 13-9 record, tied with Norwich for second place in the Futures League standings. Brockton is a half-game ahead of the Suns and the Sea Unicorns. Worcester falls to 11-10 and is two games behind Brockton.
Pittsfield returns to Wahconah Park Tuesday night for a twi-night doubleheader against Westfield.
Sunday's game
Play a game in a nice and tidy 2 hours, 20 minutes and one team was getting a quality pitching effort. That team Sunday was Pittsfield.
Thorbahn, a right hander from Northeastern, had thrown four innings in two outings for the Suns after being redshirted on Huntington Ave. On Father's Day, he upped that to three innings and 48 pitches. He held the Bravehearts to two hits and he struck out one.
Wozniak, who didn't pitch as a freshman at Kansas State and had given up two runs in two outings of four innings, was called in in the fourth. The left hander did not disappoint.
"I felt the best I had in a while," said Wozniak. "I was up and out, in and out, curveball, changeup. I actually only threw two changeups and I ended up inducing two ground balls, which was pretty good. My curveball was working the best it has in a while, so I felt good out there."
The lefty from Garden Grove, Calif., had a seven-pitch first inning and a six-pitch second. He reached his 75-pitch limit in the ninth after Dakota Harris singled to left and Tayven Kelley walked. Gedman came for Wozniak after Andrew Selima popped in foul territory to Cam Johnson.
Ryan Langford came in, got Rico Riley on a fly ball to right, before giving up consecutive singles to Kenny Mallory and Christian Siciliano that plated two runs charged to Wozniak. Michael Perales grounded back to the box to end the inning and the game.
It was a second consecutive game where the Suns made no errors on defense. It was a day where the defense was one of the other stars. First baseman Javier Rosales robbed Harris of a first-inning single, while shortstop Nate Cormier made several solid plays in the field.
In an answer to a question, Cormier was quick to credit the pitchers for allowing the defense to get in a good rhythm.
"We were able to stay in rhythm out on the field. That was our best defensive game of the year, by far," Cormier said. "We were making all the routine plays, going a a little extra and making above-average plays. It was good to get a win, really good."
"Our pitchers, they don't quick pitch, but they do set a good pace for the game," said Gervasi.
The Suns got all the runs they needed in a rocky first inning for Worcester starter Tyler Niesen. He walked the first four batters and walking Rosales forced in a run. Brendan Jones then reached on an error by third baseman Perales. Jones got an RBI because Jake Blinstrub would have scored from third on the out. Then, Gervasi singled to center and plated Johnson, making it 3-0.
Pittsfield added an insurance run in the sixth on an RBI double by Rosales.
———
Worcester 000 000 002 — 2 7 3
Pittsfield 300 001 00x — 4 5 0
Nielsen 4, Gonzalez 3, O'Donnell 1 and Siciliano. Thorbahn 3, Wozniak 5 1/3, Langford 2/3 and Gervasi. W — Wozniak (1-0). L — Nielsen (0-1). Sv. — Langford (2). 2B — P: Rosales. T — 2:20. A — 827.
Saturday's Game
In New Britain, The Suns took an early 5-0 lead, but starter Christian Womble and reliever Jackson Atwood could not hold onto it.
Womble went two innings, and came out because he had thrown 53 pitches. He walked five and struck out three.
With Atwood on the mound, New Britain took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Luke Broadhurst's sacrifice fly plated the go-ahead run.
The Suns made it 7-6 on Cam Johnson's RBI single in the seventh inning. After a 1-2-3 eighth, the Suns' Jackson Appel hit a leadoff double in the ninth. The Suns could not, however bring the tying run home.
Bryson Cafaro, the third of four New Britain pitchers, got the win. He threw 3 1/3 innings of perfect relief. He faced 10 hitters and set them all down, striking out seven.
If that name sounds familiar, it should. Cafaro pitched for the 2018 Suns. He appeared in nine games, started five and finished with a 1-4 mark.
Ross Bagdasarian was 5 for 5 for the Bees with two RBI. Appel was 3 for 5 for the Suns with a run scored and an RBI.
———