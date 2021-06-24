NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The start of the game was just fine for the Pittsfield Suns. The end, not so much.
The Suns had a 4-2 lead after five innings against the New Britain Bees Thursday night, but the Bees held Pittsfield scoreless over the final six innings in a 7-4 comeback victory.
Michael Boyian, the third of three New Britain pitchers, tossed five shutout innings of relief to record his first victory. He walked three and struck out five.
Twice down the stretch, the Suns put runners in scoring position but could not get anyone home. Trailing by three in the ninth inning, the Suns got the potential tying run to the plate, but could not convert.
Jack Cooney led off the ninth with a walk and was forced at second by Jake Blinstrub. After Brendan Jones singled, Nick Romano forced Jones at second. Then Alex Aguila forced Romano at second to end the game.
The Suns scored three runs in the first inning thanks in part to RBI singles by Jones and Aguila. After New Britain got single runs in the first and second innings, Cole Palis' RBI double made it 4-2.
Pittsfield starter Tim Cianciolo was rolling until the fifth. Leadoff walks quite often come back to haunt a starter, and Cianciolo walked Chris Genaro to start the inning. After Alec Ritch struck out, Ross Bagdasarian doubled Genaro home, making it 4-3. One out later, David Howarth tied the game with a run-scoring triple and he came home on a passed ball to give New Britain the lead it would not relinquish.
The Suns got another quality outing from Brett Wozniak. Coming out of the bullpen for the third time, the Kansas State product threw two shutout innings. He walked one and struck out four.
The two teams meet again Friday night in Connecticut. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.