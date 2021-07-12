PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Suns manager Matt Gedman has a pretty difficult job Tuesday night. Managing an All-Star team is never easy.
Gedman has 13 of his players on one of the rosters that will participate in the Futures League's All-Star Game Tuesday in New Britain.
"All those kids are deserving of it," Gedman said. "We look at it stat-wise and see who deserves to start. After that, we'll find the best way to get as many of them in there as much as possible."
Gedman and Suns pitching coach Brandon Shileikis will be part of the coaching staff for a team composed of players from the four western-most teams in the Futures League. The game will be played at New Britain Stadium, home of the Bees. The game had originally been scheduled for New Britain back in 2020, the team's first year in the Futures League. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, six of seven teams in the league last year played a truncated schedule and the league did not have an All-Star Game.
The 2021 game was awarded to New Britain, and Bees officials will put the 2020 plans in place.
Players from Pittsfield, Westfield, New Britain and Vermont will make up the West squad. The East squad will consist of players from Worcester, Brockton, Nashua and Norwich.
The All-Star festivities began Monday night with a Home Run Derby. Pittsfield's Cabot Maher, who hit four in a home run derby game Friday after a game with the Bees was postponed due to wet grounds, will be the Suns' representative in the derby. New Britain's Luke Broadhurst leads the Futures League with five home runs while Vermont's Andrew Bergman and Norwich's Tremayne Cobb have three each.
"If you look at his stats, he has one double and no homers," Gedman said of the pitcher/designated hitter from Colby. "If you look at his BP, he probably has the most juice on any team in the league. It'll be fun to watch him there."
On Monday, all of the All-Stars, along with other invited players worked out in front of Major League Baseball Scouts beginning at noon at New Britain Stadium. The All-Star game will begin at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
The 13 Suns heading to New Britain include pitchers, Jackson Atwood, Tim Cianciolo, Ryan Langford, Izaiya Mestre, Grant Middleton and Brett Wozniak; catchers Jackson Appel and Mike Gervasi; infielders Alex Aguila and Nick Romano; along with outfielders Jake Blinstrub, Javier Rosales and Trent Taylor.
Pittsfield pitcher Jack Mullen was one of four West players put on a list to be voted on by fans. He did not win the fan vote.
Mullen, along with outfielders Brendan Jones and Seth Werchan were invicted to participate in the Scout Day with the 13 Pittsfield All-Stars.
Gedman and Shileikis will be joined in the West dugout by New Britan manager Donnie McKillop, Westfield manager Tony Deshler and Vermont manager Pete Wilk.
"I kind like it better this way," said Gedman. "You have guys on the same team. The environment is a little more comfortable, when you're with all your guys instead of facing [some of] them."