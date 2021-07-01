WORCESTER — It was a great night to be a Pittsfield Suns pitcher.
Brett Wozniak and two relievers held the host Worcester Bravehearts to four hits in a 3-0 win late Thursday afternoon. The game had been moved up because of weather concerns.
Wozniak, the left hander from Kansas State, threw six shutout innings. He gave up all four hits but walked one and struck out nine. He has not given up an earned run in his last three outings, spanning 11 innings. In that time, he gave up one unearned run, five hits and three walks, striking out 17.
The Pittsfield starter, now 3-1, set the Bravehearts down in order three times and gave up a two-out single twice. Wozniak did get into trouble in the fifth inning, as the home team loaded the bases with one out. Wozniak came back and struck out Sebastian Salado and Kenny Mallory Jr. to end the threat and the inning.
Kyle Roche pitched two shutout innings while Ryan Langford came on in the ninth, struck out the first two hitters and then got Christian Siciliano on a grounder to first baseman Nick Romano to end the game.
The Suns got all the runs they needed in the first inning. Trent Taylor hit a leadoff single, stole second and stole third as Jake Blinstrub walked. Taylor scored when Siciliano's throw to second, as Blinstrub stole the base, sailed into center field. Blinstrub then scored on Romano's RBI single.
The Suns added a run in the sixth on Alex Aguila's RBI single.
Taylor and Romano each had two hits for the Suns, who are now .11 percentage points behind Futures League-leading Brockton. The Rox were at Vermont Thursday night, but the game was not completed at deadline.
The Suns begin the big Independence Day weekend tonight, hosting New Britain at 6:35 p.m. The Suns will play a home-and-home with Nashua, in New Hampshire on Saturday and back at Wahconah Park Sunday at 6:35 p.m. There will be fireworks after the July 4 game.
———