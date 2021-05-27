PITTSFIELD — The first Futures League baseball game in Pittsfield in almost two years came down to one pitch — and Mike Gervasi hit it.
On the eighth pitch of the first round of an extra-inning Home Run Derby, Gervasi turned on an offering and deposited it over the left field wall to give the Suns a 3-2 win over New Britain in Pittsfield’s home opener.
The Derby was made necessary after the Bees scored two runs on one hit in the top of the ninth inning. Neither team pushed a run across in the 10th, which led to the Home Run Derby.
“It was a good feeling,” said Gervasi, a catcher from the University of Massachusetts. “I was really just trying to extend on something with the first couple. I had an infield popup and stuff.
“It was a great experience, it was a fun time. I was happy I got it done.”
The game was played before 793 masked fans at Wahconah Park, and the Derby sent them home happy.
The Gervasi blast stole the headline from Pittsfield’s Izaiya Mestre, who had a gem of a performance. The right hander from the University of New Haven via Taconic High School gave up one hit and struck out nine in six innings of work. The lone hit he gave up was a second-inning leadoff single by Jake Hyde, who factored into the Home Run Derby as well.
The team that hits the most home runs breaks the tie and goes into the record book with a one-run victory. The difference this year is that, instead of a three-minute timed Derby round, each team gets 10 outs.
”I like it. I think it’s way cleaner,” Suns manager Matt Gedman said. “The three minutes is just a little disorganized. With three minutes, it kind of gets out of control and it’s hard to keep track of it. This is cleaner, so there’s no debating it.
”I’m sure there will be higher scoring ones as the year goes on.”
The Bees had first crack at the Derby. Todd Peterson went 0 for 5 and Hyde followed, also going 0 for 5. Neither New Britain batter threatened a fence at Wahconah Park, although both did put a charge into a couple of balls.
In the Suns’ turn, Gervasi got the first round. The Pittsfield players thought they had won when, on the fifth pitch from coach Brandon Shileikis, Gervasi barreled the ball up but it came down maybe five feet from the bullpens. Three pitches later, the Minuteman catcher got all of a pitch and sent it sailing into the night. He received an obligatory water cooler shower.
“I know he has pop,” said manager Matt Gedman of Gervasi. “Cabot [Maher] is a guy we can use in that situation. He might have the most pop on the whole team, but with him throwing the ninth inning with that much stress, I can’t do that to the kid. I knew Gervasi had a chance, but if not, we were going to use one of the lefties from Penn.”
Were it not for the Derby and the walk-off win, Mestre would have been the story of the night.
Mestre allowed three baserunners during his six innings of work. He gave up a bloop single to Hyde in the second and walked Zach Donahue with two outs in the sixth. The third runner was Rory Lynch, who reached on an error by third baseman Nate Cormier.
The right-hander struck out nine, striking out the side on 12 total pitches in the first inning. Of the 20 batters Mestre faced, only three got the ball into the outfield.
“Everything was” working, Mestre said. “I was just trying to throw strikes and fill up the zone. It felt good. I honestly needed the confidence, and to be able to come out here at home in front of the home fans and do it, it felt good.”
Gervasi, the Futures League batter of the night for his offensive performance Wednesday in Brockton, caught who might be the pitcher of the night for night two.
“Izaiya was unbelievable. That was one of the best performances I ever caught in my life,” the Pittsfield catcher said. “Anywhere I set up, he hit his spot. His changeup was on. Everything was low. He did a great job tonight. For the first night of a Futures League game with me catching him, we had great chemistry and had great tempo.”
Pittsfield got on the board with a run in the first when Jack Cooney walked, went to second on a passed ball and to third on a wild pitch by New Britain starter Joe Nemchek. Cooney scored on a ground out by Alex Aguila. The Suns added an unearned run in the sixth when Gervasi reached on an infield single and went to second on a throwing error by Jack Reardon. After Seth Werchan’s infield single, Gervasi came home on a wild pitch.
The Suns, who got quality relief innings from Grant Nicholson and Jackson Atwood, ran into trouble in the ninth. Maher loaded the bases to start on a single, a walk and a hit batter. After striking out Hyde. Alec Ritch worked a walk on a 3-2 pitch to force in a run and Jack Scher was hit, bringing in the tying run. However, Maher worked out of the jam, striking out Lynch and Andrew Cain.
Pittsfield will face one of the two new Futures League teams tonight when Vermont visits for a 6:35 p.m. start. Christian Womble is scheduled to go for Pittsfield against Chris Clark.
———
Bees 000 000 002 00 — 2 3 2
Suns 100 001 000 01 — 3 5 1
Nemchek 5, Cannata 4, Rosario 1 and Sullivan. Mestre 6, Nicholson 1, Atwood 1, Maher 1, Mosseau 1 and Gervasi. 2B — P: Blinstrub, Cooney. HR Derby — NB: Peterson 0-5, Hyde 0-5. P: Gervasi 1-8. T — 2:30. A — 793.