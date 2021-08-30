Andrew Velazquez, when he first made it to the Major Leagues back in 2018, became the first player on a Pittsfield Suns roster to arrive in the bigs.

It is true that Velazquez, who was slated to play for former manager Jamie Keefe in 2012, elected to sign with Arizona instead of coming to Pittsfield. Since he was on the roster and a uniform had been put away, he counts.

Velazquez has been one of the finds by the New York Yankees, as the Yankees have seen their season revived. He is currently hitting .240, which is nearly double his career average of .188.

Velazquez is making a name for himself, but the Pittsfield Suns player who was on schedule to have his ticket punched to the Majors has suffered a setback.

Reliever Austin Hansen, who was with the Houston Astros' Class AAA team in Sugar Land, Texas, required Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and will be shut down.

"Not how I imagined my season ending," Hansen wrote on Twitter, "but I'll be back stronger than ever."

Hansen had surgery last Wednesday.

Hansen, a University of Oklahoma product, was a starter in Pittsfield but became a reliever at OU. He was the eighth-round pick of the Astros in 2018, starting his career at nearby Tri-City.

In 2019, Hansen split time between Class A Quad City and Fayetteville, as the Astros were working to turn him into a starter. He was 7-3 between the two clubs, with a 2.11 earned-run average. In 94 innings, he struck out 128 and walked only 50.

After Minor League Baseball was shut down in 2020, Hansen started his season with the Triple A Skeeters. He had a rough go of it, only throwing 25 2/3 innings in nine games before being shut down.

Normally, it takes a year to fully recover from Tommy John, so Hansen might not be back on the mound until 2023.

———

An injury might have ended the season for former SteepleCats pitcher Art Warren.

Warren, who was drafted and released by the Seattle Mariners, had been picked up in the off-season by Cincinnati. He made the Major Leagues on June 9, and in 18 games went 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA. He threw 14 1/3 innings, striking out 21 and giving up only three earned runs. Warren had been at Triple A Louisville.

The right hander was put on the 10-day injured list on July 15, and was transferred to the 60-day list on Aug. 11. Warren is suffering from a left oblique strain.

It's anticipated that Warren might not be ready until mid-September.

———

Former Suns pitcher Cade Cavalli, like Hansen a former Oklahoma Sooner, hit his first speed bump on a superhighway run toward the Majors.

Cavalli made two jumps up in 2021. He started the year at Class A Wilmington, moved to Class AA Harrisburg and is now at Triple A Rochester.

He got the start on Aug. 28 at Syracuse and was roughed up for five runs on five hits in three innings. He gave up all five runs in a 5-3 loss.

At Harrisburg, he started 11 games for manager Tripp Keister — a former Pittsfield Mets outfielder back in 1992. Cavalli was 3-3 with a 2.79 ERA. In 58 innings, he struck out 80 and walked 30, and had a 12.4 strikeout per nine inning mark.

In Wilmington, Cavalli started seven times and was 3-1 with a 1.77 ERA. he struck out 71 in 40 2/3 innings and his K's per nine innings was an impressive 15.7.

The Rochester Red Wings will be in Worcester Sept. 22-26 as the Triple-A season comes to a close.

Matt Koperniak promoted by the St. Louis Cardinals to its High-A team Matt Koperniak is one step closer to the Major Leagues. The Hoosac Valley graduate was promoted to High Class A Peoria by the St. Louis Cardinals.

———

Adams' Matt Koperniak, like Cavalli, made three jumps in one year. Like Cavalli, the third jump has been the toughest.

Koperniak started the season at Low Class A Palm Beach (Fla.) in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. He moved up on Aug. 1 to High-A Peoria (Ill.), and 10 days later, was at Class AA Springfield (Mo.).

Koperniak is hitting .169 for the Double A Cardinals, a far cry from the .322 he hit in Florida and the .429 he hit in his short time at Peoria.

Three teams in one year is a lot for any minor leaguer to take in. It should, however, have Koperniak in good standing when St. Louis' prospects return to Florida for spring training next year.

———

Former SteepleCat Dillon Paulson was a key piece in an offseason, three-team trade that saw Paulson go from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Tampa Bay Rays. Philadelphia was the third team in the trade that sent Garrett Cleavinger to L.A.

Things started well for Paulsen, who was hitting .340 through the middle of May. But he was put on the 60-day injured list as of June 1, and in essence, was shut down for the season.

———

Some other players who played at Wahconah Park or Joe Wolfe Field are wrapping up their seasons as well.

Austin Pope, a former Sun who was Arizona's 15th-round pick in 2019, had a rough go at Class A Visalia, going 0-10. But he was moved to High-A Hillsboro, where he is 1-0 with a 3.52 ERA in four relief appearances.

Declan Cronin, taken in the 36th round by the Chicago White Sox, is at Class AA Birmingham. The former Suns pitcher from Holy Cross has appeared in two games as a reliever at Double A, and has yet to give up a run.

Jonathan Engelmann is playing first base now for Class AA Akron. The former SteepleCat, who played at the University of Michigan, was Cleveland's 31st round pick in 2018. He's hitting .222 at Akron with six home runs. Engelmann started the year with Class A Lake County.

Jackson Coutts struggled out of the gate at Class A Fredericksburg, hitting .154. He was moved back to the Florida Complex League, where he is hitting .365.