Over the course of the 2021 Futures League season, the members of the Pittsfield Suns grew to call the city and Wahconah Park home.

For some of them, they initially didn't even know where they were going.

"Honestly, I had no idea," Suns outfielder Joel Lara, who grew up in Boston, said. "I honestly never heard of Pittsfield, never. Now, I know it was an experience living there this summer and I know that the boys I played with this summer are amazing guys.

"Even the guys that live down the street from Wahconah. It breeds great people."

The Suns players, those that were with the team for the postseason, left Pittsfield after returning from Burlington, Vt., where they dropped a 3-2 decision to the Vermont Lake Monsters in the deciding third game of the Futures League Championship series. Some players, like Pittsfield's Ryan LaPierre, Izaiya Mestre and Anton Lazits did not have to go far at all. Lara returned home to Boston, while outfielder Jake Blinstrub was heading home to Atlanta before returning to The Bronx and Mount Saint Vincent College.

"I wouldn't change this whole summer for the world," said Blinstrub. "It's been the greatest experience I've ever had."

Players like Blinstrub, Lara, and departed Suns like Grant Nicholson, Alex Aguila and Javier Rosales might not have been able to find Pittsfield without a GPS. The cadre of local players could get to Wahconah Park with their eyes closed. Others, like relief pitcher Ryan Langford, was in his second season as a Sun.

"By far, this season was way better," said Langford, the Florida Southern product who was named the Futures League's Reliever of the Year. "It was a great group of guys. Everybody got along. There were no cliques at all. Everybody was a fighter ... I don't even know what to say."

It was an experience that started with three straight wins to begin the regular season and 12 wins out of the Suns' last 15 games to secure second place and home field for the playoffs' best-of-three first round.

Suns rally late, but fall short at Vermont in Futures League championship game Pittsfield's ninth-inning rally falls a bit short as the Suns are beaten in Game 3 of the Futures League Championship Series.

That the Suns did it without eight of the 13 players named to play in the mid-season Futures League All-Star Game was a most impressive accomplishment.

When the Suns began the playoffs against the Brockton Rox, half of the team's 25 home runs had returned to their homes in preparation of their fall baseball seasons.

Gone was leading hitter Nick Romano, he of the .355 average and four home runs, who finished the season with Hyannis in the Cape Cod League. Romano played with his brother Ryan with the Harbor Hawks, and hit .286 in 11 games with a home run and nine runs batted in. All-Star Trent Tucker, who hit .255 with two home runs and seven RBI, joined Romano in Hyannis, and hit .259. Both were gone by mid-July. Nick Romano and Tucker are back at Central Florida.

Rosales, one of those Dirt Dogs from Long Beach State, left Pittsfield on July 28, and took his .336 batting average with him. Rosales was leading the team with 27 RBI and also had four home runs. Also gone home to Texas before returning to the University of Pennsylvania was catcher Jackson Appel. Appel packed his .345 batting average, 22 RBI and solid play behind the plate in his luggage.

Add to the mix, Kansas State commit Brendan Jones, who had a .336 average and a team-high 32 RBI, and that was a lot of offense missing.

The team developed a nickname, calling themselves "Gritty Pitty," as the team played all 27 outs in a game with equal fervor.

The championship game in Burlington on Friday was just such an example.

Trailing 3-0, Pittsfield had left three runners on base over the first eight innings against the Vermont Lake Monsters. Starter Patrick Harrington held the Suns scoreless on three hits, while Billy Oldham had allowed only one walk in three innings of relief.

The Suns got to Oldham in the ninth when Lara singled and Pittsfield native Jack Cooney drove the first run in with a base hit. Cabot Maher's RBI fielder's choice was the first out of the inning, scoring Cooney to make it 3-2. Mike Gervasi barreled a ball but playoff MVP Jimmy Evans caught the sinking liner. Then when Nate Cormier struck out, the battle was over. The game did, however, come down to a final pitch.

Pittsfield starter Mestre did not get the result he wanted in the game, but the University of New Haven via Taconic High School right hander gave the Suns a chance to win. He went five innings, scattering six hits and two walks, while striking out eight. Mestre had eight strikeouts in two of his final three starts. Of the three runs he gave up, only one of them was earned.

The summer "means a lot, because obviously, as I've said before, I didn't have my best stuff at school," Mestre said. "Being able to come here and do what I did this summer means a lot and hopefully I can bring it into school" in the fall.

Wojtkowski, who started his secondary school baseball career at Mount Greylock, finished at Salisbury (Conn.) School and will be attending Bryant University in the fall, said it was a great summer with the club. Wojtkowski came through in his post-season at-bats, batting .400 against both Brockton and Vermont.

"I take a lot" from the season, he said on the field in Burlington after the deciding game. "I learned a lot. I met some great guys, some lifelong friends. Getting ready to go into my college season, it was a great level of baseball."

Photos from the championship game in Burlington were taken by Al Frey of www.AlFreyPhotography.com.