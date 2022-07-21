Izaiya Mestre leads group of seven Suns players drafted to play in the Futures League's All-Star Game

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Suns pitcher Izaiya Mestre is one of seven Suns heading to next week’s Futures League All-Star Game. He was the first player picked for his team.
“It feels good,” said Mestre. “Obviously, it’s always great to get back with [team captain Joel Lara], get out there and throw an inning. Hopefully, he’s out there when I’m out there, so we can have fun again.”
New Britain outfielder Lara, who played with Mestre on the 2021 Pittsfield Suns team that made it to the Futures League championship series, was named one of two captains for Tuesday night’s All-Star Game in New Britain. Vermont closer George Goldstein is the other captain, and they drafted the two teams.
“I think we’re always looking for ways in the front office to spice things up for the league and do things a little differently,” commissioner Joe Paolucci said during the league’s video conference and draft. “Quite honestly, I got the idea from the NBA. That’s how they did their [most recent] All-Star Game. I think it was LeBron and Kevin Durant that did it this year. Just watching that and watching how fan-friendly that whole thing was, I thought it will translate good to our league.
“With Joel and George being three-year veterans of the league, as well as playing at a very high level and are guys worthy of making an All-Star team. It seemed like a no-brainer to name those two.”
Pittsfield pitchers Tim Cianciolo and Brett Dunham, infielders Drew Metzdorf, Robbie Burnett and Marco Ali, and outfielder Caleb Shpur were also selected to play in the All-Star Game.
“It’s awesome,” said Shpur. “Being a two-year veteran of the Futures League, it’s cool to get recognized as one of the better players.”
The festivities begin at New Britain Stadium early in the afternoon when the All-Stars and other invited players get to participate in a Scout’s Day, with scouts from Major League Baseball teams participating.
Gates will open for fans at 4 p.m., with the Home Run Derby scheduled to start at 5. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
The draft was among all All-Star eligible players, meaning that players from the Suns could have, and did, end up on both teams.
Goldstein had the first choice in the draft, and he picked Vermont teammate Sean Matson. Matson, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound right hander from Harvard leads the Futures League with a 4-2 record, a 1.82 earned-run average and 62 strikeouts.
The first player chosen by Lara was his former Pittsfield teammate Mestre. The Taconic graduate and University of New Haven right hander is 3-0 with a 2.77 ERA and 49 strikeouts. He’s tied for second with Cianciolo in the strikeout category. Mestre has thrown a league-best 48 2/3 innings.
Cianciolo was the next Suns player picked, as he was the ninth player chosen by Lara.
The New Britain outfielder had hoped to draft all eligible Suns who were on the team in 2021, but Goldstein took Shpur with his 11th pick. Lara said he was ready to pick Shpur with his 11th pick.
Burnett was the 13th player chosen by Lara, who also selected infielder Marco Ali.
After Shpur, Godlstein took Pittsfield pitcher Brett Dunham and infielder Drew Metzdorf.
Goldstein took seven of eight eligible Lake Monsters. The only one of his teammates he did not get was pitcher Tim Noone, who was Lara’s No. 6 selection.
Burnett, who has hit five home runs for the Suns, will also be one of eight players to participate in the Home Run Derby.
League leader Jackson Hornung (9 home runs) of Westfield, will participate, along with Worcester’s Cam Seymour, second in the league with seven. Vermont’s Colby Brouillette has five homers and is in the Derby along with Brockton’s Chenar Brown, Nashua’s Shane McNamara, New Britain’s Mark Coley, and Norwich’s Matt Flaherty.
———
Futures League All-Star Rosters
Team Goldstein
(Captain George Goldstein, Vermont)
Pitchers — George Goldstein, Vermont; Sean Matson, Vermont, Wyatt Cameron, Vermont; Jonah Wachter, Nashua; Ryan O’Connell, Norwich; Kyle Rizy, Worcester; Brett Dunham, Pittsfield; Kivin Zernock Jr., Westfield; Justin Sinibaldi, Westfield; Nolan Lincoln, Nashua; Toby McDonough, Vermont (Won’t play due to innings usage).
Catchers — Jackson Hornung. Westfield; Gio Cueto, Vermont.
First Base — Kyle Wolff, Nashua; T.J. Wachter, Worcester.
Infielders — Cam Conley, Vermont, Jack Goodman, Worcester, Brendan Jones, Westfield; Connor Podeszwa, Norwich; Jake Marquez, Worcester; Drew Metzdorf, Pittsfield.
Outfielders — Jimmy Evans, Vermont; Jackson Kline, Vermont; Tommy Hawke, Vermont; Luca Giallongo, Westfield; Caleb Shpur, Pittsfield; Andrew Bianco, Norwich.
Team Lara
(Captain, Joel Lara, New Britain)
Pitchers — Izaiya Mestre, Pittsfield; Michael Quigley, Brockton, Benny Wilson, New Britain, Tim Noone, Vermont; Tim Cianciolo, Pittsfield; Brian Hart, New Britain; John Kiss, New Britain; Zach Nichols, Westfield; Jack Kabel, Norwich; Will Andrews, Nashua.
Catchers — Cam Seymour, Worcester; Jack Power, Westfield.
First Base — Gavin Noriega, Worcester; Colton Shaw, New Britain.
Infielders — Tyler Pettorini, New Britain; Matt DeRosa, New Britain; Robbie Burnett, Pittsfield; D’Angelo Ortiz, Brockton; Marco Ali, Pittsfield; Carmen Musacchia, Nashua.
Outfielders — Joel Lara, New Britain, Mike Torniero, New Britain; Peter Messervy, Brockton; Teddy Schoenfeld, New Britain; Andy Martin, Brockton; Sal Grinstead, Worcester.
Home Run Derby Competitors
Chenar Brown, Brockton; Shane McNamara, Nashua; Mark Coley, New Britain; Matt Flaherty, Norwich; Robbie Burnett, Pittsfield; Colby Brouillette, Vermont; Jackson Hornung, Westfield; Cam Seymour, Worcester.